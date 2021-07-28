Nashville Signs Tennyson to Two-Year Deal
July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Matt Tennyson to a two-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level in both seasons.
Tennyson completed his 10th professional season in 2020-21 in the New Jersey system, skating in 21 games for the Devils - his most in an NHL season since 2016-17 - and five for Binghamton (AHL). After his NHL season ended, in which he tallied three points (1g-2a) and two penalty minutes, Tennyson represented the United States internationally for the first time at the 2021 World Championship and was third among American blueliners in points with four (2g-2a) en route to earning a bronze medal.
Undrafted, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman is a veteran of 165 career NHL games with San Jose (60), Carolina (45), New Jersey (41) and Buffalo (19). His best statistical season in the NHL came in 2014-15 with the Sharks, where he recorded eight points (2g-6a) and averaged 17:34 of ice time. He's split each of the last seven seasons between the NHL and AHL; at the AHL level, he's amassed 115 points (28g-87a) in 305 contests. The Minneapolis, Minn., native served as an assistant captain for the Rochester Americans in 2018-19 and the Charlotte Checkers in 2016-17. Prior to turning pro, Tennyson played three seasons at Western Michigan University, winning the CCHA championship and earning a spot on the CCHA Second All-Star Team as a junior in 2011-12.
The Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
