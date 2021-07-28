Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a One-Year Contract

July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Defenseman Alexander Petrovic with the Stockton Heat

(Texas Stars, Credit: Manitoba Moose) Defenseman Alexander Petrovic with the Stockton Heat(Texas Stars, Credit: Manitoba Moose)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a one-year, two-way contract.

Petrovic, 29, appeared in 17 regular-season games for Stockton of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2020-21, recording 12 points (2-10=12). He also spent the 2019-20 season in the AHL with Providence, where he posted 20 points (2-18 ) in 54 regular-season games played.

Over the span of seven NHL seasons from 2012-13 through 2018-19, he appeared in 263 regular-season games for Florida and Edmonton, registering 50 points (5-45=50) and 360 penalty minutes. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Florida in 2016 and he posted four points (1-3=4).

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.