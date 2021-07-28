Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a One-Year Contract
July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a one-year, two-way contract.
Petrovic, 29, appeared in 17 regular-season games for Stockton of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2020-21, recording 12 points (2-10=12). He also spent the 2019-20 season in the AHL with Providence, where he posted 20 points (2-18 ) in 54 regular-season games played.
Over the span of seven NHL seasons from 2012-13 through 2018-19, he appeared in 263 regular-season games for Florida and Edmonton, registering 50 points (5-45=50) and 360 penalty minutes. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Florida in 2016 and he posted four points (1-3=4).
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Alexander Petrovic with the Stockton Heat
(Manitoba Moose)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2021
- Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jon Lizotte to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Tyler Sikura to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2021-22 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Two-Year Contract Through 2022-23 - Cleveland Monsters
- Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Joe Hicketts to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- McCarron Signs for Two Years with Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Richard Returns for 2021-22 Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Diego Gulls Name Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot Assistant Coaches - San Diego Gulls
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman to a One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Colorado Adds Defenseman Andreas Englund - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Signs Forward Bryce Misley to AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Former WBS Coach Mike Sullivan to Guide USA Olympic Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a One-Year Contract
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman to a One-Year Contract
- Nick Lazor Hired as Texas Stars Equipment Manager
- Dallas Stars Issue Seven Qualifying Offers
- Texas Stars, AHL Reveal 2021-22 Schedule