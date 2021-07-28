Sabres Bring Back Malone on One-Year Contract
July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.
Malone, 26, returns for his second stint with the organization after recording 65 points (28+37) over 169 career games with the Rochester Americans from 2017-20. During the 2019-20 campaign, his third year with the Amerks, the 6-foot-0, 197-pound forward tallied a career high 30 points on 12 goals and 18 assists in 58 games. His 30 points were tied for second among all Amerks skaters while his 18 assists ranked fourth.
A native of West Seneca, New York, Malone has totaled 80 points (33+47) in 192 career AHL contests, including 15 points (5+10) last season as a member of the Chicago Wolves. Additionally, Malone has registered a pair of helpers in three career Calder Cup Playoff contests.
Malone, who made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season for the Sabres, was originally drafted by Buffalo in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. In his only game at the NHL level last season, Malone notched his first NHL point with an assist for the Nashville Predators on Feb. 9.
Prior to turning pro, Malone played four years at Harvard University (ECAC), where he produced 31 points (42+57) in 115 career games for the Crimson. As a senior, Malone finished third on the team with 42 points (18+24) and was named to the All-ECAC All-Tournament Team while helping the club earn an ECAC Championship.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2021
- Preds Agree to Terms with Luff - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flyers Sign Five Including Return of Fitzgerald, AHL MVP Mayhew - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Davidson Returns on One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Bring Back Malone on One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Canucks Sign Seven Players to Two-Way Contracts - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Add Veteran Defenders Dylan McIlrath and Matt Irwin, Sign Shepard, Re-Sign Johansen - Hershey Bears
- Nashville Signs Tennyson to Two-Year Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Dominic Turgeon to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jon Lizotte to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Tyler Sikura to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2021-22 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Two-Year Contract Through 2022-23 - Cleveland Monsters
- Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Joe Hicketts to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- McCarron Signs for Two Years with Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Richard Returns for 2021-22 Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Diego Gulls Name Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot Assistant Coaches - San Diego Gulls
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman to a One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Colorado Adds Defenseman Andreas Englund - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Signs Forward Bryce Misley to AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Former WBS Coach Mike Sullivan to Guide USA Olympic Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Davidson Returns on One-Year Contract
- Sabres Bring Back Malone on One-Year Contract
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule
- Amerks 2021-22 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 22 against Syracuse
- Amerks' Michael Dhesse Among 31 Head Athletic Trainers Honored by American Hockey League