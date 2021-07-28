Sabres Bring Back Malone on One-Year Contract

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Malone, 26, returns for his second stint with the organization after recording 65 points (28+37) over 169 career games with the Rochester Americans from 2017-20. During the 2019-20 campaign, his third year with the Amerks, the 6-foot-0, 197-pound forward tallied a career high 30 points on 12 goals and 18 assists in 58 games. His 30 points were tied for second among all Amerks skaters while his 18 assists ranked fourth.

A native of West Seneca, New York, Malone has totaled 80 points (33+47) in 192 career AHL contests, including 15 points (5+10) last season as a member of the Chicago Wolves. Additionally, Malone has registered a pair of helpers in three career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Malone, who made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season for the Sabres, was originally drafted by Buffalo in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. In his only game at the NHL level last season, Malone notched his first NHL point with an assist for the Nashville Predators on Feb. 9.

Prior to turning pro, Malone played four years at Harvard University (ECAC), where he produced 31 points (42+57) in 115 career games for the Crimson. As a senior, Malone finished third on the team with 42 points (18+24) and was named to the All-ECAC All-Tournament Team while helping the club earn an ECAC Championship.

