Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Tyler Sikura to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2021-22 Season

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Tyler Sikura to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Sikura, 29, has posted 55 goals and 58 assists for 113 points with 70 penalty minutes and a cumulative +14 plus/minus rating in 238 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters, Rockford IceHogs, Iowa Wild, Portland Pirates and Springfield Falcons since making his pro debut at the end of the 2014-15 campaign. He has posted double digit goals and 20-plus points in three of his last four AHL seasons.

The Aurora, Ontario native was signed by the Monsters to an AHL contract last season and notched 11-10-21 with 10 penalty minutes, five power play goals and 66 shots in 29 contests with the club. He tied for the team lead in goals and power play goals and ranked second in points and third in shots on goal.

The 6-0, 194-pound forward set a career high in assists in 2019-20 with 14-20-34 in 63 appearances with Rockford. In 2017-18, he registered career highs in goals, points, plus/minus and games played with 23-16-39 and a +24 plus/minus rating in 74 contests with the IceHogs.

Sikura tallied 30-52-82 with 40 penalty minutes in 115 career games in the ECHL with the Manchester Monarchs and Toledo Walleye from 2015-17. Prior to turning pro, he racked up 36-56-92 and 61 penalty minutes in 125 career games at Dartmouth College from 2011-15. He served as the team's captain in his junior and senior seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

