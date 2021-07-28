Iowa Signs Forward Bryce Misley to AHL Contract

July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the signing of forward Bryce Misley to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League contract.

Misley, 21 (9/5/99), skated in nine games with the Wild in the 2020-21 season, registering one goal and two assists for three points while on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO). Prior to joining Iowa last season, he completed his senior year at the University of Vermont. In 13 games, he notched one goal, two assists for three points and served as an alternate captain during the 2020-21 season. The Calgary, Alta. native played in 109 contests during four years with the Catamounts and recorded eight goals, 14 assists for 22 points in his college career.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward was drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round (#116 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.