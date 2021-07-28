Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jon Lizotte to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to terms with defenseman Jon Lizotte on a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$175,000).

Lizotte, 26 (11/10/94), collected nine points (3-6=9) and 23 penalty minutes (PIM) in 32 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., recorded a season-high, three-game point streak (3a) from Feb. 11-20, registered seven points (2-5=7) in the first nine contests of the season and netted his first career shorthanded goal April 16 vs. Binghamton. The left-shot defenseman owns 28 points (4-24(), 35 PIM and 118 shots on goal in 94 career AHL games with the Penguins (2018-21).

Lizotte skated in four seasons with St. Cloud State University of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) and recorded 46 points (10-36=46) and 93 PIM in 147 games (2015-19). He served as an alternate captain during his last two seasons and was named to the All-NCHC Academic team in all four years. He helped the Huskies win the 2016 NCHC Championship and to earn NCHC's regular season titles in back-to-back seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19).

He graduated from Red River High School in Grand Forks, N.D., and served as team captain to lead the Roughriders to the 2013 North Dakota High School Hockey State Championship. He skated in two seasons with Minot of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) where he served as captain of the Minotauros in his second season and collected 59 points (20-39=59) in 116 games (2013-15).

