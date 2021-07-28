McCarron Signs for Two Years with Preds

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Michael McCarron to a two-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level.

McCarron competed in six games for the Predators in 2020-21, his first NHL action since the 2017-18 campaign, and recorded 16 penalty minutes, a +1 rating and 12 hits in 10:18 of average ice time. The 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward made his Nashville debut on Feb. 8 vs. Tampa Bay; he spent the bulk of the season on the team's taxi squad.

Originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has suited up in 75 career NHL games, 69 of which came with Montreal from 2015-18. He owns eight points (2g-6a) and 126 penalty minutes in his NHL career; McCarron has also played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game in 2017 against the New York Rangers. Before making his Predators debut, McCarron skated in 27 games for the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20, tallying 10 goals and 13 points after being acquired mid-season from Montreal. In an AHL career that has featured 232 games with Milwaukee (27), Laval (115) and St. John's (90), McCarron has picked up 129 points (53g-76a) and was named to the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic after posting a career-high 17 goals and 38 points with St. John's.

The Grosse Pointe, Mich., native's two-season junior hockey career (2013-15) was highlighted by a Memorial Cup title and spot on the tournament's All-Star Team in 2015 with the OHL's London Knights. A product of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, McCarron also competed in the 2013 World U-18 Championship and the 2012 World U-17 Hockey Challenge for the United States.

The Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

