Colorado Adds Defenseman Andreas Englund

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Andreas Englund to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. Englund has notched three assists in 33 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, appearing in 24 games with the Senators during the 2019-20 campaign. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has posted seven goals, 27 assists and 260 penalty minutes in 228 AHL contests with the Belleville Senators and Binghamton Senators.

A second-round pick of Ottawa in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Englund began has pro career in the Swedish Hockey League where he collected four goals and seven assists in 95 total games with Djurgardens IF. In addition, the 25-year-old also served as captain of Sweden's U20 team at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.

