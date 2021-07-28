Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Two-Year Contract Through 2022-23

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, club general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The contract is a two-way NHL/American Hockey League deal for the 2021-22 season and a one-way NHL deal in 2022-23.

Bayreuther, 27, who was previously signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the Expansion Draft on July 22. He has recorded three goals and three assists for six points with 17 penalty minutes and a cumulative +1 plus/minus rating in 28 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars since making his NHL debut in 2018-19. He made his Blue Jackets debut on April 19 at Florida and collected 1-0-1 in nine games with the club this past season. The defenseman notched 2-3-5 with 10 penalty minutes in 19 games with the Stars in his other NHL campaign in 2018-19.

The Canaan, New Hampshire native has added 25-78-103 and 98 penalty minutes in 212 career AHL contests with the Cleveland Monsters and Texas Stars since making his professional debut at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. He tallied 3-9-12 in 14 games with the Monsters this past season. In 2019-20, he finished third on Texas in assists and led club defensemen in goals and points (tied) and ranked second in assists with 6-23-29 and 28 penalty minutes in 59 appearances. He set career highs with 7-25-32 in 71 appearances during his first full professional season in 2017-18.

The 6-1, 195-pound blueliner was originally signed by the Stars to an entry level contract on Mar. 15, 2017. Prior to turning pro, he totaled 35-76-111 with 92 penalty minutes and was +24 in 142 career NCAA games at St. Lawrence University from 2013-17. Bayreuther (pronounced BAY-Roo-Thuhr) was named to the NCAA Second All-American Team during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns. He recorded 29 or more points in three of his seasons, including a career high 9-27-36 in 38 outings as a freshman in 2013-14, garnering ECAC Rookie of the Year accolades.

