Richard Returns for 2021-22 Season

July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Anthony Richard to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level.

With the Ads opting out of the 2020-21 season, Richard skated the entire campaign with theChicago Wolves and was among the team's leaders in goals with 11 (third) and points with 18 (tied for seventh). Despite playing in 32 fewer games in 2020-21 than he did the previous season, he was just three goals and five points shy of matching his totals of 14 and 23, respectively, in 60 contests with the Admirals in 2019-20. Richard also recorded a career-high plus-minus of +8 and found the back of the net on both the power play (2) and while shorthanded (1) for the third straight AHL season.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Richard owns two games of NHL experience with Nashville, the most recent coming on Oct. 26, 2019 at Tampa Bay. The 5-foot-10, 163-pound forward is also a veteran of 291 career AHL contests with Milwaukee and Chicago, recording 140 points (72g-68a), including a career-high 47 (24g-23a) in 2018-19 for the Admirals.

Richard joined the Admirals in the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs following the completion of his junior career with the QMJHL's Val-d'Or Foreurs. The Trois-Rivieres, Que., native played in the Memorial Cup with Val-d'Or in 2014 and recorded 238 points (111g-127a) in 232 QMJHL contests, including a high of 91 (43g-48a) in 2014-15. Internationally, Richard represented Canada-Quebec at the 2013 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, where he had one goal in six games.

The Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.