Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman to a One-Year Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Andreas Borgman to a one-year, two-way contract.

Borgman, 26, split the 2020-21 season between Tampa Bay and Syracuse of the American Hockey League (AHL). The defenseman skated in seven regular-season NHL games with Tampa Bay last season and recorded two assists (0-2=2) with seven shots on goal and four penalty minutes. He also tallied five points (3-2=5) and a +5 plus/minus rating in 12 regular-season AHL games with Syracuse in 2020-21.

Borgman has registered 13 points (3-10=13) in 55 career regular-season NHL games over parts of two seasons with Toronto and Tampa Bay. The defenseman has also skated in 135 career regular-season AHL contests with Toronto, San Antonio and Syracuse, posting 47 career points (13-34=47). He's recorded two points (1-1=2) in 15 career AHL postseason games and helped Toronto win the 2018 Calder Cup. Borgman has made on appearance on the international stage with Team Sweden, recording one assist (0-1=1) in five games during the 2013 World U18 Championship.

The 6-foot, 205-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by Toronto on May 16, 2017 before being signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on Oct. 9, 2020.

