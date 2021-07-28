Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman to a One-Year Contract
July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Andreas Borgman to a one-year, two-way contract.
Borgman, 26, split the 2020-21 season between Tampa Bay and Syracuse of the American Hockey League (AHL). The defenseman skated in seven regular-season NHL games with Tampa Bay last season and recorded two assists (0-2=2) with seven shots on goal and four penalty minutes. He also tallied five points (3-2=5) and a +5 plus/minus rating in 12 regular-season AHL games with Syracuse in 2020-21.
Borgman has registered 13 points (3-10=13) in 55 career regular-season NHL games over parts of two seasons with Toronto and Tampa Bay. The defenseman has also skated in 135 career regular-season AHL contests with Toronto, San Antonio and Syracuse, posting 47 career points (13-34=47). He's recorded two points (1-1=2) in 15 career AHL postseason games and helped Toronto win the 2018 Calder Cup. Borgman has made on appearance on the international stage with Team Sweden, recording one assist (0-1=1) in five games during the 2013 World U18 Championship.
The 6-foot, 205-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by Toronto on May 16, 2017 before being signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on Oct. 9, 2020.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Andreas Borgman with the Syracuse Crunch
(Syracuse Crunch)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2021
- Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jon Lizotte to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Tyler Sikura to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2021-22 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Two-Year Contract Through 2022-23 - Cleveland Monsters
- Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Joe Hicketts to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- McCarron Signs for Two Years with Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Richard Returns for 2021-22 Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Diego Gulls Name Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot Assistant Coaches - San Diego Gulls
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman to a One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Colorado Adds Defenseman Andreas Englund - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Signs Forward Bryce Misley to AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Former WBS Coach Mike Sullivan to Guide USA Olympic Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a One-Year Contract
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Andreas Borgman to a One-Year Contract
- Nick Lazor Hired as Texas Stars Equipment Manager
- Dallas Stars Issue Seven Qualifying Offers
- Texas Stars, AHL Reveal 2021-22 Schedule