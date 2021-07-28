Davidson Returns on One-Year Contract
July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Brandon Davidson to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.
Davidson appeared in six games with the Sabres last season while also appearing in two American Hockey League contests with the Rochester Americans.
A sixth-round pick (162nd overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in 2010, Davidson appeared in a combined 12 NHL games with the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks in 2019-20 while also recording an AHL career-high 20 points (3+17) in 34 appearances for the Stockton Heat. He led all Stockton defensemen in points per game (.59) during the 2019-20 campaign (minimum five games played) and ranked third among team blueliners in overall scoring.
A native of Taber, Alberta, the 29-year-old Davidson has totaled 23 points (9+14) in 180 career NHL games with Buffalo, Edmonton, Montreal, NY Islanders, Chicago, Calgary and San Jose, while also adding 49 points (15+34) over 192 AHL contests with Rochester, Oklahoma City, Rockford and Stockton.
During the 2012-13 season, he received the AHL's Fred T. Hunt Award in recognition of his sportsmanship, determination and dedication to the game of hockey.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound defenseman played three seasons with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. He was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2012 after a 49-point campaign as the captain of the Pats in his last junior season.
