Dell Signs One-Year Contact with Buffalo
July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed goaltender Aaron Dell to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.
Dell, 32, joins the organization after splitting the 2020-21 season between the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Binghamton Devils (AHL), posting a combined 1-5-1 record in eight appearances and a .854 save percentage.
In 114 NHL career appearances with New Jersey and San Jose, the 6-foot-0, 205-pound veteran netminder posted a 49-39-12 record to go with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Additionally, Dell boasts a 33-26-11 mark with a 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percent in 73 American Hockey League appearances with Binghamton, San Jose, Worcester, and Abbotsford.
Dell was named the Central Hockey League's most outstanding goaltender in 2012-13 after leading the Allen Americans to a CHL championship as a rookie. He finished the regular season with 22 wins and three shutouts before going 12-7 during the postseason on his way to earning All-Rookie Team and All-CHL First All-Star Team honors.
Prior to turning pro, Dell played three years of collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota (NCAA), where he compiled a 49-20-5 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage while backstopping the Fighting Hawks to three consecutive WCHA titles.
During the 2010-11 season, he was named to the WCHA First All-Star team in addition to earning the NCAA goaltending title after leading all netminders in the nation with a 1.79 goals-against average and finishing the year with a 30-7-2 record in 40 appearances. His 30 wins that season remain a school record, surpassing the previous mark of fellow NHL netminder Ed Belfour.
