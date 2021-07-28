Canucks Sign Seven Players to Two-Way Contracts

July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has confirmed two-way contracts with Kyle Burroughs, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Sheldon Dries, Nic Petan, Sheldon Rempal, John Stevens and Devante Stephens.

Kyle Burroughs has agreed to terms on a two-year contract. Burroughs, 26, split the 2020.21 season playing five games with the Colorado Avalanche (0-1-1) and 11 games with the AHL Colorado Eagles (1-3-4). The Vancouver native played an additional two playoff games for the Eagles last season.

The 6'0", 194-pound defenceman has played 324 career AHL games and recorded 86 points (18-68-86) and 431 penalty minutes. Burroughs was originally selected by the New York Islanders 196th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Phillip Di Giuseppe has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Di Giuseppe, 27, appeared in 31 games for the New York Rangers in 2020.21, tallying eight points (1-7-8) and 13 penalty minutes

The 6'0", 193-pound forward has recorded 53 points (16-37-53) and 73 penalty minutes in 201 career games between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. In 227 AHL games split between the Hartford Wolf Pack, Milwaukee Admirals, and Charlotte Checkers, Di Giuseppe registered 127 points (54-73-127) and 132 penalty minutes.

The Toronto, Ontario, native was originally selected by Carolina in the second round, 38th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Sheldon Dries has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Dries, 27, appeared in three regular season games and one playoff game with the Avalanche this season. Over the past three seasons with Colorado, Dries has registered six points (3-3-6) and 30 penalty minutes in 48 games played.

The 5'9", 180-pound forward accumulated 56 points (29-27-56) and 102 penalty minutes over 93 games with the Colorado Eagles. In the 2019.20 season, Dries led the Eagles in goals (21) and tied for third in scoring with 35 points (21-14-35) over 50 games. That same season he recorded a team-high of 12 power play goals, ranking him fifth in the AHL.

The Macomb, Michigan, native has appeared in 163 career AHL games, recording 86 points (48-38-86) and 155 penalty minutes.

Nic Petan has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Petan, 26, split the 2020.21 season between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He appeared in seven games with the Leafs last season, registering one point (0-1-1) and four penalty minutes and 14 games with the Marlies recording 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes.

The 5'9", 175-pound forward has appeared in 136 career NHL games split between the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs, registering 28 points (6-22-28) and 38 penalty minutes.

The Delta, BC, native was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 43rd overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Sheldon Rempal has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Rempal, 25, split the 2020.21 season between the Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He was held off the scoresheet in three games with the Hurricanes and posted 14 points (4-10-14) and six penalty minutes in 25 games with the Wolves.

The 5'10", 165-pound forward has appeared in 10 career NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes and made his NHL debut on October 18, 2018 vs the New York Islanders. In 140 career AHL games split between the Ontario Reign and Chicago Wolves, Rempal has tallied 75 points (23-52-75) and 74 penalty minutes.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Rempal was originally signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent on March 30, 2018.

John Stevens has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Stevens, 27, recorded 10 points (6-4-10) and 12 penalty minutes in 24 games with the Utica Comets last season. In 165 career AHL games he has notched 51 points (22-29-51) and 78 penalty minutes. Stevens was traded to Utica from Bridgeport on January 10, 2020.

The 6'2", 205-pound native of Sea Isle, NJ played four seasons at Northeastern University, where he recorded 106 points (26-80-106) in 132 games.

Devante Stephens has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Stephens, 24, split the 2020-21 season playing 26 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch (5-6-11) and 16 games with Orlando of the ECHL (3-3-6). The White Rock, BC native's career totals include 71 AHL games (5-12-17) and 121 ECHL games (11-29-40). Stephens played for the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, where he recorded 57 points (19-38-57) in 203 games.

The 6'3", 185-pound defenceman was originally drafted by Buffalo 122nd overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.