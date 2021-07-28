Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Dominic Turgeon to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Dominic Turgeon to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$155,000).

Turgeon, 25 (2/25/96), collected 13 points (6-7=13) in 31 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound native of Pointe-Claire, Quebec, recorded a season-high five shots Feb. 13 at Cleveland and a season-high three-game point streak (1-3=4) from March 20-27. The left-shot forward owns 106 points (42-64=106), seven game-winning goals (GWG), 81 PIM and 458 shots on goal in 306 career AHL games with the Griffins (2016-21). He has five points (2-3=5) and 28 shots in 22 AHL playoff contests (2017, 2019).

Turgeon was selected by Detroit in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut Jan. 14, 2018 at Chicago and has skated in nine career NHL games in parts of two seasons with the Red Wings (2017-19). Dominic is the son of former NHL forward, Pierre Turgeon, who skated in 1,294 NHL games in 19 seasons with Buffalo, New York Islanders, Montreal, St. Louis, Dallas and Colorado (1987-2007).

Turgeon collected 152 points (67-85Œ), a plus-37 rating, 91 PIM, 17 power-play goals (PPG), five shorthanded goals and eight GWG in 259 career games with Portland of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in five seasons (2011-16). He led the Winterhawks in goals (36), PPG (12), SHG (3), GWG (4) and points (70) in his final season (2015-16). The forward registered 18 points (10-8=18) in 45 postseason contests with Portland (2013-2016).

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.