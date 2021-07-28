Preds Agree to Terms with Luff
July 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level.
Luff played in 13 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2020-21, scoring one goal and adding five penalty minutes; he recorded four points (3g-1a) in four games for the AHL's Ontario Reign. It was Luff's fourth professional season - all spent within the Los Angeles organization - and saw him raise his career NHL totals to 64 games and 17 points (10g-7a). The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward posted five points (1g-4a) in 18 games with the Kings in 2019-20 after he tallied a career-high eight goals and 11 points as a rookie in 2018-19.
Undrafted, Luff is a veteran of 139 career AHL contests and rattled off three straight seasons with at least 24 points for Ontario from 2017-20. His most productive AHL campaign came in 2018-19, where in just 36 games he established career highs in points (31), assists (20) and plus-minus (+7). Before turning pro, the Oakville, Ont., native recorded 137 points (61g-76a) in 170 OHL games from 2014-16 and served as an assistant captain for the Hamilton Bulldogs in his final junior season.
The Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
