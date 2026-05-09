Messi Records 100th Goal Contribution (59 Goals 41 Assists) in 64 Games!

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Messi records 100th goal contribution after scoring 1 goal and notching 2 assists vs. Toronto FC







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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