Mcintyre Sparkles, Iowa Downs Texas 3-0

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - Iowa Wild (29-27-4-4; 66 pts.) completed a weekend sweep of the Texas Stars (27-26-6-6; 66 pts.) with a 3-0 victory on Sunday, Apr. 10. Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre led the way for Iowa, stopping all 38 Texas shots in the win.

Iowa forward Nick Swaney deflected a point shot off the stick of Iowa defenseman Dakota Mermis, and Iowa forward Mason Shaw pushed the rebound past Stars goaltender Adam Scheel (28 saves) at 11:54 of the first period. Shaw's goal came on the power play, gave the Wild a 1-0 lead and was assisted by Swaney and Mermis.

The Wild controlled the pace of play for most of the first period and they led 1-0 as both teams headed into the first intermission. Iowa outshot Texas 15-6 in the period.

With the Wild and the Stars battling at 4-on-4, Iowa forward Mitchell Chaffee rifled a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past Scheel at 8:45 of the second period to extend Iowa's lead to 2-0. Iowa defenseman Calen Addison and Iowa forward Marco Rossi were credited with assists on the goal.

Chaffee's tally was the only goal scored by the two teams in the second period and Iowa and Texas prepared for the third period with the Wild leading by a score of 2-0. The Stars outshot the Wild 17-8 in the period and both teams recorded a total of 23 shots through the first two periods.

With the Stars still trailing by two goals, Texas pulled Scheel for the extra attacker at 16:00 of the third period.

Wild forward Dominic Turgeon poked the puck out of the defensive zone and through center ice, chased the puck down and scored on the empty net at 18:51 of the third period. Turgeon's goal was unassisted and gave Iowa a 3-0 lead.

Despite outshooting Iowa 15-8 in the third period, Texas failed to mount a comeback and Iowa secured a 3-0 victory to boost the Wild into the fifth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Stars outshot the Wild 38-31 in the game.

The Wild penalty kill was once again effective as they killed all six Stars power play opportunities in the game. Iowa was 1-for-6 on the power play on the night.

The Wild return home to play the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.