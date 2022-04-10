Morelli Overtime Strike Wins Weekend for Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears concluded the weekend with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday night at GIANT Center. Mason Morelli scored twice for the Chocolate and White including the overtime game-winner. The Bears improved to 33-27-5-4 with the victory.

Hershey struck first only 36 seconds into the game to grab a 1-0 lead. Cody Franson found an open Shane Gersich at the backdoor for the layup. Garrett Pilon recorded the secondary helper for his 22nd assist of the season. At the 15:42 mark, the Chocolate and White turned a key stop by Zach Fucale into a 2-0 lead. On the transition following Fucale's save, Pilon earned his second assist of the night by setting up Mason Morelli along the right wing. Shots after 20 minutes were 10-7 Hershey with the Bears leading 2-0.

Springfield chipped away at their deficit and cut Hershey's lead to 2-1 prior to second intermission. On a power move to the net, Hugh McGing cashed in for his 14th goal of the season at 16:18. Shots after 40 minutes were 18-17 Springfield.

The Thunderbirds tied the score at 2-2 with 4:33 remaining in regulation on Brady Lyle's fourth goal of the campaign. But in sudden-death overtime, Morelli fielded a pass from Gersich and wired home his 11th goal of the season for the game-winning goal at 2:04. Final shots on goal totaled 26-25 Springfield.

Hershey finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, Apr. 13 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call of the action on the Bears Radio Network.

