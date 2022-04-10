Morelli Overtime Strike Wins Weekend for Hershey
April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears concluded the weekend with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday night at GIANT Center. Mason Morelli scored twice for the Chocolate and White including the overtime game-winner. The Bears improved to 33-27-5-4 with the victory.
Hershey struck first only 36 seconds into the game to grab a 1-0 lead. Cody Franson found an open Shane Gersich at the backdoor for the layup. Garrett Pilon recorded the secondary helper for his 22nd assist of the season. At the 15:42 mark, the Chocolate and White turned a key stop by Zach Fucale into a 2-0 lead. On the transition following Fucale's save, Pilon earned his second assist of the night by setting up Mason Morelli along the right wing. Shots after 20 minutes were 10-7 Hershey with the Bears leading 2-0.
Springfield chipped away at their deficit and cut Hershey's lead to 2-1 prior to second intermission. On a power move to the net, Hugh McGing cashed in for his 14th goal of the season at 16:18. Shots after 40 minutes were 18-17 Springfield.
The Thunderbirds tied the score at 2-2 with 4:33 remaining in regulation on Brady Lyle's fourth goal of the campaign. But in sudden-death overtime, Morelli fielded a pass from Gersich and wired home his 11th goal of the season for the game-winning goal at 2:04. Final shots on goal totaled 26-25 Springfield.
Hershey finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, Apr. 13 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call of the action on the Bears Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2022
- Mcintyre Sparkles, Iowa Downs Texas 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Comeback Attempt Comes up Short in Series Finale with IceHogs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Morelli Overtime Strike Wins Weekend for Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Split Weekend at Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Soderblom Holds off Roadrunners Late Rally as Hogs Sweep Tucson - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Rally to Get Point against Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Noesen, Wolves Whiz Past Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Second Period Push Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Sweeps San Jose, 7-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacLean's Shorty Propels Islanders past Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Crank up Season-High 44 Shots in 4-2 Setback - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 5 Things: Heat at Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Maxim Letunov the Overtime Hero as Wolf Pack Beat Checkers 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Snag Point, Fall to Wolf Pack in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Stay Hot and Extend Win Streak to Four, Defeat Gulls 5-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Roadrunners' Bokondji Imama Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Blake McLaughlin to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Heat, Reign Cap Regular Season Series Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Hodgson Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Toronto Marlies Look to Wrap up Weekend with Win vs. Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs Going for Series Sweep against Roadrunners on Pucks and Paws Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack and Checkers Conclude Three-Game Miniseries - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #61: Tucson at Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Slow Start Costs Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Power Play Makes the Difference as Belleville Sens Fall 6-2 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.