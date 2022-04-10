Reign Strikes Back in a Shootout

After falling in a shootout on Friday night in Stockton, the Ontario Reign (37-15-5-4) got their revenge Sunday at Toyota Arena, coming from behind to force overtime and eventually defeat the Heat (42-12-4-2) by a final score of 6-5 in yet another shootout. Forwards Samuel Fagemo and Jaret Anderson-Dolan each scored in the skill session, while goaltender Matthew Villalta made 35 saves before adding two stops in the shootout.

Four Ontario skaters had multiple points in the win, including rookie Taylor Ward, who netted his first professional goal with less than three minutes remaining in the third to force overtime, as well as an assist on a second period strike by forward Austin Wagner.

The Heat got out in front first at 5:28 of the opening period to make it a 1-0 game on a goal by Walker Duehr. Stockton then extended their advantage to 3-0 in the second period with back-to-back tallies from Nick DeSimone and Justin Kirkland at 6:58 and 9:01 respectively.

With 6:30 remaining in the second period, the game was delayed due to a stanchion on the glass that was knocked out of position. Once the game resumed, the Reign seized momentum and were able to begin their comeback, eventually scoring three straight to even the game at 3-3.

First, Wagner corralled a rebound in front of the net off a shot by defender Kim Nousiainen and backhanded it past goaltender Dustin Wolf to score his 12th goal of the season at 14:53 of the second. With the first assist on the goal, Nousiainen earned his first AHL point in his second game with Ontario while Ward was credited with the second helper on the play.

At 6:28 of the third, Fagemo made it a one-goal game, scoring his 27th of the year by burying his own rebound after a faceoff win in the offensive zone. Forward Martin Frk and defenseman Christian Wolanin each earned assists on the goal, which was Fagemo's seventh in his last six games.

Then Thomas converted on the power play at 10:36 off a pass from the goal line by Anderson-Dolan to tie the game. Forward TJ Tynan also had a hand in the scoring play and secured the second assist.

Less than three minutes later, the Heat went back in front at 13:23 on a power play goal by Connor Zary that made the score 4-3.

But Ontario responded immediately, winning the ensuing faceoff and getting the puck to defenseman Cameron Gaunce for an attempt which produced a rebound that Frk pounced on for his team-leading 34th goal of the year. The goal came just 13 seconds after Zary's tally. Tynan also picked up the second assist on Frk's strike that evened the score at 4-4 and now leads the AHL with 75 assists this season.

Stockton re-took the lead and made it 5-4 on Kirkland's second score of the day at 16:39 of the third, but for the second time in a four-minute span, the Reign were able to tie the game less than a minute after a Heat goal when Ward scored off a centering feed by Wagner at 17:29.

The Heat had a chance to win the game late in regulation after a penalty was called on Wolanin for high-sticking with 90 seconds left in the third, but were unable to score on the power play which extended into overtime. Then Tynan was whistled for hooking at 2:47 of the extra session, denying a chance in his own end. Once again the Reign penalty kill rose to the occasion, blocking multiple attempts to keep the game going.

In the shootout, Stockton took the early lead on a first-round goal by Kirkland but came up empty on their second and third chances while Fagemo and Anderson-Dolan each scored for the Reign to secure the team's 37th win of the season and their second shootout victory.

Wolf, who started both games against Ontario this week for the Heat, finished with 28 saves in a losing effort. Both teams netted one power play goal in the contest, with the Reign finishing 1-for-4 and Stockton ending at 1-for-5.

Chris Hajt

On tonight's come-from-behind win

We're down 3-0, the glass breaks, and then it turned into a different game. We were doing our best and slowly but surely we started to turn some momentum. Then we just stuck with it. That's important. You're not always going to have your best. You're not always going to be playing very well and leading down the stretch. In the playoffs, you basically have to find ways to win. The third period was back and forth. There were mistakes both ways and a lot of guys stepping up both ways. Ultimately, there were lots of goals, a lot of excitement and some big penalty kills in overtime. The fans, I'm sure, were entertained and it was a great atmosphere to be in against a really good team.

On what the coaches say to the players during the delay

You say right at the start [of the delay] that you have to stay focused, or refocus at that point, to what we need to do or what they need to do as individuals. It's up to them. [The players] have to stay ready. They have to stay dialed in. Ultimately it lasted a long time, so you can just be saying the same stuff. You have to let it go and everyone has to deal with it in their own way, and then move forward. They were excited that the glass got fixed and then we were off and running.

On Taylor Ward's impact

First of all, it was a huge goal in a key situation where he found a little open space and was able to get his shot through. We look forward to him doing that a lot more. He has a good shot, good hands, he's intelligent, good on the wall, and he can play on the right and left sides. He's a very versatile player who has played on different lines as well. He's been good with Tynan and Frk and shown a lot of good things. Again, he's an intelligent hockey player that we're happy to have.

On bouncing back from Friday's shootout loss

We got to shoot first. The home team gets the choice and that was the biggest difference from last game. Sammy made the nice move and changed up his move, and JAD has a nice move and scored as well. Matty V made stops when he had to and we were fortunate to get the two points.

Akil Thomas

On this weekend's games against Stockton

It was playoff style hockey, for sure. It's funny, because at our last practice, we did shootouts. Good on the coaches there. Obviously, it comes down to a shootout at the end of the game which is kind of crazy but luckily it went in our favor this game.

On scoring a power play goal to tie the game

Tynan was feeding me all night and I was missing, so I was pretty frustrated but I finally got it and put everything into it. I just tried not to think to much. I was trying to bury it in the net before, so I just let loose a little bit, and luckily that happened, and it felt amazing. Obviously, you just want to tie the game, contribute to the team and help the team win, so it felt really good.

On the mid-game delay

I think it helped me reset. I felt like I had a bad first half of the game, in my opinion, so that helped me reset. It was a good game. It helped me and I think it helped the team and it gave everyone the energy to come back and have a gutsy effort. I didn't mind it.

Taylor Ward

On the third period come back and shootout win

We're right behind those guys so that last two games were competitive and strong, and we were able to beat them in the shootout tonight. We'll take those two points any day and I felt like it was a good weekend for us all around.

On how he has fit in with the team

I felt good. I've been trying out some new things with some new linemates. I've only been here for a couple weeks so I'm still trying to see where I fit in and where I can help the team win. We're still trying things out and I'm enjoying it so far. Everyone's been really helpful.

On scoring his first pro goal to tie the game

First of all, I was happy to tie it up there for the guys. That was the most important thing, but it feels really good to finally get one in there. It's been nine games and I've been freaking out about it a little bit. No, but it was good to get that first one and good to get the two points.

The Reign are back on the ice to begin a stretch of three straight contests against the San Diego Gulls Wednesday evening at Pechanga Arena at 7 p.m. PST.

