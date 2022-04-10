Henderson Sweeps San Jose, 7-3
April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights won against the San Jose Barracuda, 7-3, sweeping the series on April 10 at SAP Center.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Silver Knights lit the lamp early in the first frame with a goal from Colt Conrad. Anthony Bitetto evened the score midway through the second frame to get the first Barracuda goal. Ben Jones answered right back to get his 22nd goal of the season. Alan Quine furthered the lead by two with a powerplay goal for Henderson. Pavel Dorofeyev scored late in the first frame, ending the period 4-1. Santeri Hatakka opened the second frame with the second San Jose goal. Dorofeyev scored his second of the night on a 4-on-4 opportunity. Joachim Blichfeld scored to bring the score within two at the end of the second frame. Reid Duke furthered the lead by three, with a goal to start the final frame. Quine followed up with his second of the night, getting the seventh goal of the game.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights return to The Dollar Loan Center take on the Stockton Heat in a three-game series on April 13 and April 15 at 7 p.m. PT and April 16 at 4 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game and watch also on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) on April 16.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2022
- Heat Earn Point, Split Weekend with Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Wild Blank Stars to Complete Weekend Sweep - Texas Stars
- Mcintyre Sparkles, Iowa Downs Texas 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Comeback Attempt Comes up Short in Series Finale with IceHogs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Morelli Overtime Strike Wins Weekend for Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Split Weekend at Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Soderblom Holds off Roadrunners Late Rally as Hogs Sweep Tucson - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Rally to Get Point against Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Noesen, Wolves Whiz Past Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Second Period Push Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Sweeps San Jose, 7-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacLean's Shorty Propels Islanders past Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Crank up Season-High 44 Shots in 4-2 Setback - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 5 Things: Heat at Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Maxim Letunov the Overtime Hero as Wolf Pack Beat Checkers 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Snag Point, Fall to Wolf Pack in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Stay Hot and Extend Win Streak to Four, Defeat Gulls 5-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Roadrunners' Bokondji Imama Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Blake McLaughlin to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Heat, Reign Cap Regular Season Series Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Hodgson Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Toronto Marlies Look to Wrap up Weekend with Win vs. Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs Going for Series Sweep against Roadrunners on Pucks and Paws Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack and Checkers Conclude Three-Game Miniseries - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #61: Tucson at Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Slow Start Costs Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Power Play Makes the Difference as Belleville Sens Fall 6-2 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Sweeps San Jose, 7-3
- Silver Knights Top Barracuda 6-3
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: April 9 & 10
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 1-0
- Silver Knights Win against IceHogs, 4-1