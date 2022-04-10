Henderson Sweeps San Jose, 7-3

The Henderson Silver Knights won against the San Jose Barracuda, 7-3, sweeping the series on April 10 at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights lit the lamp early in the first frame with a goal from Colt Conrad. Anthony Bitetto evened the score midway through the second frame to get the first Barracuda goal. Ben Jones answered right back to get his 22nd goal of the season. Alan Quine furthered the lead by two with a powerplay goal for Henderson. Pavel Dorofeyev scored late in the first frame, ending the period 4-1. Santeri Hatakka opened the second frame with the second San Jose goal. Dorofeyev scored his second of the night on a 4-on-4 opportunity. Joachim Blichfeld scored to bring the score within two at the end of the second frame. Reid Duke furthered the lead by three, with a goal to start the final frame. Quine followed up with his second of the night, getting the seventh goal of the game.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return to The Dollar Loan Center take on the Stockton Heat in a three-game series on April 13 and April 15 at 7 p.m. PT and April 16 at 4 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game and watch also on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) on April 16.

