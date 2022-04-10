Heat, Reign Cap Regular Season Series Sunday

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Sunday, April 10, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (42-12-4-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Ontario Reign (36-15-5-4; 2nd Pacific)

LOCATION: Toyota Arena | Ontario, California

TIME: 3:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

A big weekend at the top of the Pacific Division started in dramatic fashion on Friday, a 3-2 shootout win for the Stockton Heat over the Ontario Reign. Matthew Phillips got the scoring started in the first, Emilio Pettersen notched his 10th of the season in the second, and the Heat were able to steal the extra point with a 2-for-2 effort in the shootout combined with two stops from Dustin Wolf on the other end in the win. The Heat will now look to finish off the weekend sweep Sunday on the road.

PHILL-ING THE RECORD BOOK

Matthew Phillips etched his name next to yet another Stockton Heat high-mark on Friday, his power play strike in the first being a team-record 28th of the season. He's the first Flames farmhand since Ben Street of the Abbotsford Heat in 2013-14 to reach 28 markers in a campaign. Phillips now owns Stockton Heat all-time records for goals (64) and points (155) as well as single-season goals (28) and points (64). He needs six more helpers to match Stockton's record of 40 assists in a season, set by Linden Vey in 2016-17.

WOLF ON THE HUNT

With his 32nd win of the season, Dustin Wolf joined Alex Nedeljkovic (2018-19) as the only AHL netminders to earn 32 or more victories in a season in the last five years. Nedeljkovic won the 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award as AHL most outstanding goalie that season after going 34-9-5 with a 2.26 GAA and .916 SVP. Wolf is currently 32-6-3 with a 2.22 GAA and .927 SVP with nine games remaining on the schedule.

SLIM MARGINS

The shootout win for the Heat on Friday was their second over the Reign this season and third victory over Ontario that has gone past the 60 minutes of regulation. Four of Stockton's five wins in the season set have been by one goal, with the 4-2 win in the first matchup of the season featuring an empty-netter from the Heat in the two-goal win. Despite Stockton's 5-2 edge in the season series, the Heat have outscored the Reign by only one goal through seven games at 25-24.

DOUBLE DIGITS IN DOUBLE DIGITS

Emilio Pettersen became the 10th Heat skater to reach 10 goals on the year with his score Friday against Ontario, his third of the year against the Reign through seven games. San Diego is the only other Pacific Division team to match that scoring depth, two of six total clubs in the AHL with 10 or more 10-goal scorers.

NEARING 90

A point in Sunday's game would push the Heat to the 90-point mark on the year, the first Pacific Division team to reach 90 since the Tucson Roadrunners (68 games played) and Texas Stars (72 games played) in 2017-18. Only five teams have ever hit 90 points from the Pacific Division, with the 2016-17 San Jose Barracuda being the fastest on record to reach the mark, needing 63 games.

