Griffins Split Weekend at Toronto

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Jonatan Berggren vs. the Toronto Marlies

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Thomas Skrli/Toronto Marlies) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Jonatan Berggren vs. the Toronto Marlies(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Thomas Skrli/Toronto Marlies)

TORONTO - The Toronto Marlies used three first-period goals to propel themselves to a 4-1 victory against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Grand Rapids dropped the fourth and final season meeting against Toronto, finishing with a 1-2-1-0 ledger.

Riley Barber continued his hot streak tallying his 19th goal of the campaign, which extended his point streak to 10 games (9-4-13). Barbers' 10-game point streak tied a career best, as well as tying Kyle Criscuolo for the team-high this season. Jonatan Berggren recorded his team-leading 34th helper of the season and stretched his scoring streak to three games (1-4-5).

Toronto opened the contest with two power-play goals in the first period. At 3:58, Bobby McMann gathered the loose puck at the left post and sent it into the right corner. Joseph Blandisi made it a 2-0 game when he tallied a rebound goal after a shot from the right circle was saved by Victor Brattstrom at 10:00.

The Marlies took a 3-0 lead with 6:18 remaining in the first. Curtis Douglas rushed down the left boards and from the circle fired a sharp-angled shot that went through the five-hole of Brattstrom.

Following the tally, Brattstrom settled into the contest and held Toronto scoreless for the final 46:18 of play, stopping 16 shots.

Grand Rapids notched its only goal of the contest on a power play in the middle frame. At 6:12, Barber from the right wing ripped a wrister that went over the glove of netminder Michael Hutchinson. Barber now has four goals in his last two games.

Down two with 3:17 remaining, Grand Rapids sent Brattstrom off the ice for an extra skater. Toronto extended its lead to three nine seconds later when Marc Michaelis stole the puck after a faceoff in the Marlies' zone. The winger skated down the ice and from the blueline backhanded a shot into the empty net, giving the Marlies a 4-1 victory.

Notes

*Brattstrom and Jan Drozg appeared in their 150th game as a pro.

*Grand Rapids went 1-for-2 on the power play tonight and finished the two-game set against Toronto 5-for-8 on the man-advantage.

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1

Toronto 3 0 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Toronto, McMann 21 (Duszak, Seney), 3:58 (PP). 2, Toronto, Blandisi 10 (Robertson, Hollowell), 10:00 (PP). 3, Toronto, Douglas 12 (Clune, Hollowell), 13:42. Penalties-Curry Gr (high-sticking), 3:36; Newpower Gr (charging), 8:39; Barber Gr (slashing), 16:49; Rubīns Tor (holding), 19:42.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Barber 19 (Berggren, Barton), 6:12 (PP). Penalties-Seney Tor (slashing), 6:02; Dickinson Gr (double minor - high-sticking), 8:03; Hollowell Tor (slashing), 10:07; Berggren Gr (holding), 11:32.

3rd Period-5, Toronto, Michaelis 4 16:52 (EN). Penalties-Berggren Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:08; Duszak Tor (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:08; Shine Gr (cross-checking), 17:23; Krys Tor (cross-checking), 17:23.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-12-10-30. Toronto 19-4-8-31.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 2; Toronto 2 / 6.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 7-14-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Hutchinson 8-6-3 (30 shots-29 saves).

A-3,601

Three Stars

1. TOR Hutchinson (W, 29 saves); 2. TOR McMann (power-play goal); 3. TOR Graham Slaggert

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 29-31-6-2 (66 pts.) / Wed., April 13 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.

Toronto: 34-26-3-1 (72 pts.) / Fri., April 15 vs. Hartford 7 p.m.

