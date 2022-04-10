Wolf Pack and Checkers Conclude Three-Game Miniseries

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to salvage two points from their three-game trip to Charlotte this afternoon as they pay their final visit of the season to the rival Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum. This is game four of a seven-game road trip that will continue on Wednesday night in Belleville.

Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers during the 2021-22 regular season. This afternoon's meeting concludes a stretch of three straight games between the division rivals, a stretch in which they will meet four times during Hartford's final nine games of the season. The series concludes on April 22nd at the XL Center when the Checkers make their final visit to Hartford.

The Checkers have taken each of the first four meetings, most recently a 3-2 decision on Friday night. Cole Schwindt and Luke Henman both scored off of rebound chances in the opening period, while Alexander True made it 3-0 with a shorthanded marker just 1:52 into the third period. Nick Merkley and Anthony Greco scored 1:13 apart at the 15:56 and 17:09 marks of the third, but the comeback bid proved to be too little, too late.

The Checkers also took a 4-1 decision Thursday night. Connor Carrick scored 10:21 into the third period on the powerplay to put the Checkers ahead 2-1. True and Carrick would score empty net goals to cement that victory. The Checkers also won 2-1 in overtime on January 12th in Hartford. Grigori Denisenko had both goals in that win. The Checkers took a 3-2 decision on October 30th in Hartford in the opener. Scott Wilson scored the game winner on that night.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their seventh game in a row on Friday night, 3-2 at the hands of the Checkers. The loss gives Hartford their first seven-game losing streak since February of 2019. That streak would eventually extend to nine games. Hartford's loss in Charlotte gives them an all-time record of 0-15-1-0 at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Greco leads the Pack in scoring with 52 points (18 g, 34 a) on the season. He also leads active skaters in goals with 18 and is tied for the overall team lead in goals with Jonny Brodzinski. Brodzinski is currently with the parent New York Rangers (NHL). The Pack currently hold a record of 29-28-6-2, good for a .508 points percentage. That has Hartford in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, occupying the final playoff spot. Hartford's magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth is 15.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers won their fifth game in a row, and eighth in their last nine outings, Friday night against the Wolf Pack. The victory also marks 14 straight home games in which the Checkers have collected at least a point. That is the longest streak in franchise history.

True leads the Checkers in scoring with 40 points (16 g, 24 a) on the season. Schwindt sits second on the club in overall scoring with 38 points (19 g, 19 a). Zac Dalpe leads the Checkers in goals with 27.

The Checkers became the first team in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff spot on Friday night. They currently have a 39-23-4-0 record, good for a .621 points percentage. Their first place standing currently is good for a bye in the opening round of the playoffs.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Wolf Pack's seven-game road trip continues when they travel to Canada to face the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, April 13th, at 7:00 p.m. The trip concludes with visits to Toronto on April 15th, and Rochester on April 16th.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, April 22nd, to kick off the final weekend of the regular season! Join us for Pride Night as the Charlotte Checkers come to town. We'll also have $2 beers and $1 hot dogs thanks to our friends at Nomads! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.