Slow Start Costs Gulls

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls dropped a 5-2 decision to the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday night at Abbotsford Centre. Despite the setback, the Gulls have earned points in 10 of their last 13 games (8-3-1-1) and 13 of their last 19 contests overall (11-6-1-1).

Hunter Drew registered his third multi-goal game of the season. His 16 goals mark the second most of the club and he ranks third on the club with 16-20=36 points.

Alex Limoges recorded his third multi-assist game in the campaign (0-2=2). He has collected points in 10 of his last 11 games (9-7=16) and has 10-10 points over his last 15 contests.

Lucas Elvenes earned his sixth multi-point effort of the season (0-2=2) for points in each of his last three games (1-3=4) and 3-10=13 points in his past 13 contests.

Lukas Dostal made 26 saves in the setback.

The Gulls return home to begin a three-game stretch against the Ontario Reign starting Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Assistant Coach Maxim Talbot

On if the game's result was determined in the third period:

We gave ourselves a chance tonight, so I think we had a slow start again, but we battled back. We showed some character tonight, which is very good, and we competed until the end against a very good team as Abbotsford has been playing well. So, for us, there's some good stuff for us to take out of this game.

On what is making the power play so successful:

Well, I think just having the two stable units helps because guys can create chemistry between each other. We studied Abbotsford quite a bit. You know, when you have a week that you have time to prepare and practice, I think guys were all on the same page and it's clicking right now.

On what the team can learn from this game:

Just the way that we can compete against a team that, you know, Abbotsford's such a physical team and we're not very satisfied with the game we played last night, but tonight guys bounced back, showed character. We did some good things, so we know we have a good, a big week ahead of us so we'll take what's good from this game and move onto Ontario.

On their physical game:

I think so. I think tonight, we were more involved in the battle. We addressed that after last night's effort so today the guys competed harder. We gave ourselves a chance. We kind of played more of our game tonight. So yeah, we're more satisfied, obviously, than last night.

American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2022

