IceHogs Going for Series Sweep against Roadrunners on Pucks and Paws Night

Rockford, IL- After a 4-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners last night, the IceHogs are going for the series sweep in the fourth and final matchup of the regular season today at 4:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

Soderblom Setting Records

After last night's win, IceHogs rookie goalie Arvid Soderblom has tied Collin Delia (2017-2018 season) and Alec Richards (2010-2011) for most wins in a single season. Earning his second shutout of the season on Tuesday at Henderson, Soderblom is now tied with Richards for the most shutouts by an IceHogs rookie goalie. Soderblom also holds the team's all-time rookie mark for shootout wins with four.

Furry Friends For All!

It's not just any Sunday at the rink today. It's Pucks and Paws Night! Your pet can attend today's contest free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Specific seating will be reserved for fans with pets. The first 1,500 fans will receive an IceHogs dog collar presented by Riverside Dental!

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 32-25-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Tucson: 20-34-5-1 (8th, Pacific Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri, April 1 @ Tucson: Win 4-3 (OT) Highlights & Recap

Sat, April 2 @ Tucson: 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat, April 9 vs Tucson: 4-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sun, April 10 vs Tucson:

IceHogs vs. Roadrunners 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Roadrunners, All-Time

5-1-1-0

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Tucson: Jay Varady (3rd season as Roadrunners Head Coach)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Tucson: Arizona Coyotes

