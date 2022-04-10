MacLean's Shorty Propels Islanders past Phantoms
April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Kyle MacLean's spectacular effort on a shorthanded goal in the final two minutes proved to be the difference on Sunday, as the Bridgeport Islanders (29-28-7-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 4-2 win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (26-29-7-4) at Total Mortgage Arena.
Cory Schneider (12-10-4) made 42 saves, two shy of his AHL career high, while Andy Andreoff, Austin Czarnik and Simon Holmstrom also scored for the Islanders. Bridgeport went 2-1-0-0 during its seventh and final three-in-three series of the season and improved to 3-1-1-0 against Lehigh Valley.
MacLean's ninth goal of the season came at 18:18 of the third period following a delay of game penalty assessed to Michael Dal Colle. He raced down the left side of the Phantoms' zone and cut to the doorstep where a backhanded attempt didn't beat goaltender Felix Sandstrom. However, he immediately beat out two Lehigh Valley players below the goal line and brought the puck back in front, where he lifted a forehand shot over Sandstrom to make it 3-1.
Andreoff drew first blood at 11:46 of the first period just a few hours after he was returned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders. After playing in their setback against the St. Louis Blues last night, Andreoff scored his 17th goal in the AHL this season on a rebound from the bottom of the right circle. Chris Terry's deflection on a Robin Salo shot presented the opportunity. Terry extended his point streak to seven games (seven goals, two assists).
Czarnik doubled the advantage at 17:39 of the second period by skating to the slot and capitalizing on Parker Wotherspoon's pass. It was Czarnik's 11th goal of the season and third since Mar. 27th.
The Phantoms nearly got one back towards the end of the second, but Wade Allison missed an open net on a two-on-one rush in transition. He hit the outside of the right post, one of three times that Lehigh Valley drew iron in the period and one of five times in the game. The visitors eventually broke through at 13:16 of the third when Adam Johnson deflected Brennan Menell's lengthy shot to end Schneider's shutout bid (38th shot against).
The Phantoms continued to apply pressure, but MacLean provided much needed insurance with his first shorthanded goal of the season just over five minutes later. The Phantoms made it 3-2 when Garrett Wilson scored with an extra attacker at the 19:24 mark, jamming the puck in after a scramble in front of the net.
Holmstrom added the final touch with an empty-net goal with just 3.3 seconds left.
The Islanders went 0-for-2 on the power play, but 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport remains in seventh place in the Atlantic Division standings (.507 points percentage).
Next Time Out: The Islanders rematch the Phantoms in their next game on Friday, featuring a 7:05 p.m. puck drop from the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. The game can be seen via AHLTV.
