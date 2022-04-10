5 Things: Heat at Ontario

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (42-12-4-1) at ONTARIO REIGN (36-15-5-4)

3:00 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (28)

Points - Matthew Phillips (62)

Ontario Reign:

Goals - Martin Frk (33)

Points - T.J. Tynan (86)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 47-for-239, 19.7% (t-12th)/PK - 222-for-254, 87.4% (1st)

Reign:

PP - 62-for-234, 26.5% (1st)/PK - 178-for-236, 75.4% (29th)

1. HEAT INDEX

It's there for the taking now. The Stockton Heat can put a stranglehold on the divisional race with another win Sunday at Ontario, a would-be weekend sweep of the second-place team in the westernmost grouping in the AHL. With Friday's win, the Heat have a division-clinching Magic Number of just nine points, a three-point swing after winning in a shootout in the front end of the twin bill. Ontario will look to put an end to a three-game skid in the matinee.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... The final meeting between the top two teams in the division carries heavy Pacific championship race implications, especially if Stockton is to win. It's the final chance for the Reign to force a four-point swing on their own end, so a desperate club is likely from the home side. Should Stockton win in regulation, the Heat would have a magic number of just five points with three games coming up against Henderson, then two home games against Tucson and Abbotsford, then hitting the road again for a pair against Bakersfield sandwiched around a game at San Diego. A regulation win today for Stockton means that even a perfect run to close the regular season from Ontario would not get the Reign to the top if the Heat finished just 2-5-1, which would be their worst stretch of hockey of the season. THAT... Byron Froese became the seventh Heat skater to 30 points on the year with an assist on Matthew Phillips' goal Friday. Seven matches Ontario and San Diego as the deepest scoring group in the Pacific Division. To reach eight, Eetu Tuulola and Connor Zary have the shortest path needing seven points in the final nine games of the year. THE OTHER... A Heat win Sunday would match Ontario's longest home losing streak at three games. The Reign, who rank third in the AHL with a home points percentage of .750, has sputtered down the stretch at Toyota Arena with losses in five of their last seven, going 2-3-2-0. Their lone three-game skid came on March 9, 18 and 20, an overtime loss to San Jose and regulation setbacks against Bakersfield and Abbotsford. It's the first time Stockton has made the trek to the inland empire since January 9, a 5-4 overtime win.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Luke Philp

After being held off the score sheet in Friday's game, Philp now has six points in seven games against Ontario this season. The every-situation forward plays a key role in this series, helping the Heat limit the impact of the Reign's potent power play.

Reign - Martin Frk

The leading goal scorer for the top offense in the AHL was held off the board on Friday, continuing a trend for the Heat in frustrating the forward. Frk has just three points and one goal in six games against Stockton this year, so he'll look to step up as the Reign look to snap out of a tough stretch.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Glenn Gawdin is one assist shy of 100 in his AHL career.

Jakob Pelletier is one point shy of sole possession of the Heat's rookie season scoring record and two goals shy of tying Stockton's single-season goal record, held by Matthew Phillips.

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"It's going to be another really good game. (Toyota Arena) is a tough building to play in. Obviously (Ontario is) going to be hungry and looking for a bounce-back effort. We know how we need to play to hopefully get another win." - Matthew Phillips on Sunday's game

