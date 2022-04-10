Anaheim Ducks Sign Blake McLaughlin to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Blake McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season. McLaughlin will report to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of this season.

McLaughlin, 22 (2/14/20) recorded 38-67=105 points with a +9 rating and 113 penalty minutes (PIM) in 142 career NCAA games with the University of Minnesota (2018-22). As a senior this season, the 6-0, 170-pound forward scored 13-20=33 points in 39 games, establishing single-season career highs in goals, assists and points while helping the Golden Gophers to the Frozen Four. He was a 2021-22 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after ranking tied for second among Minnesota leaders and seventh among all Big Ten skaters in points.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (79th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, McLaughlin earned 23-31=54 points in 65 games with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2016-18, while scoring 3-4=7 points in seven 2018 Clark Cup Playoff games. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native has represented Team USA at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial and the 2017 World Junior A Challenge, where he earned a silver medal.

