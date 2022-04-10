T-Birds Rally to Get Point against Hershey

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







HERSHEY, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (37-22-6-2) rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss on Sunday night to the Hershey Bears (33-27-5-4) at the Giant Center.

The Thunderbirds did themselves no favors when Hershey jumped to the 1-0 lead just 36 seconds into game action when Cody Franson threw a pass from the right point into the blue paint, where Shane Gersich deflected it in behind Joel Hofer to give the Bears the early lead.

The Bears' defense suffocated the Springfield attack, keeping the T-Birds to just seven attempts on goal and no power play opportunities in the first. Hershey added to its lead at 15:42 when Garrett Pilon spun his way to the edge of the crease. Springfield's attempted clear ended up right on the tape of Mason Morelli, who lifted a shot through Hofer to make it 2-0 into the intermission break.

Springfield's play improved substantially in the middle period, generating more consistent offensive zone time and forcing Bears goalie Zach Fucale to be at his best. Despite coming up shy on two active power plays, the T-Birds were able to parlay that momentum into their first tally of the night at 16:18 of the frame. Hugh McGing got a step behind the Hershey defense, and Nathan Todd spotted the centerman at the Hershey line with a feed. McGing raced in on Fucale and made a slick forehand-to-backhand deke to slip the puck past the Bears' goalie, cutting the lead down to 2-1.

The T-Birds had to remain patient as chances were sparse in the final period. Hofer kept his team in the game with some fantastic netminding, including a remarkable 2-on-1 save against Brett Leason from point-blank range. Springfield never quit on the mission, and Brady Lyle's second goal in three games tied the score, 2-2, with 4:33 remaining in regulation.

Springfield's long run of 3-on-3 overtime success came to an end when Morelli beat Hofer with a wrist shot at 2:04 of the extra period to give Hershey the extra point. The Thunderbirds' magic number to clinch a playoff spot did drop to 3 with the overtime decision.

The Thunderbirds return home for three games in four nights at the Thunderdome beginning on Wednesday, April 13 against the Syracuse Crunch.

For more ticket information, to become a 2022-23 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.