Soderblom Holds off Roadrunners Late Rally as Hogs Sweep Tucson

Rockford, IL - Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom held off the Tucson Roadrunners (20-35-5-1) third period rally to secure his 18th win of the season as the IceHogs (33-25-4-1) went on to win 5-3 Sunday afternoon at BMO Harris Bank Center and sweep the season series against Tucson.

With the victory, Soderblom now holds the IceHogs record for most rookie wins in a single season.

For the second night in a row, the IceHogs were on the scoreboard first when forward Garrett Mitchell took it wide all the way down and threw it on goal, where forward Kurtis Gabriel tipped it in for his second goal of the season, and second of the weekend at 9:36 in the opening frame.

Rockford then extended its lead 2-0 when forward Evan Barratt scored on the rebound off a shot from forward Chad Yetman at 15:41 in the period.

With just one shot on goal halfway through the second period, forward Brett Connolly found the back of the net on a rebound to extend the IceHogs lead to 3-0 at 11:18 in the middle frame. It was Connolly's 17th goal of the season and ninth goal in his last 10 games. He finished the night with a goal and an assist.

Rockford continued to keep up the pace when defenseman Alec Regula fired a one-timer to make it 4-0 IceHogs at 14:33 in the period for goals in back-to-back nights.

But later in the period, Tucson got one back when forward Mitchell Lewandowski went upstairs at the left circle to make it a 4-1 game at 18:03 in the middle frame.

The Roadrunners continued to claw away in the third period. Defenseman Ty Emberson found the back of the net at 6:17 in the frame to cut the lead in half.

Then at 12:44 in the period, forward Hudson Fasching scored on the second effort rebound to make it a 4-3 contest. But that's where it would end for the Roadrunners, as forward Josiah Slavin hit the empty-netter later in the period to secure the 5-3 win for the IceHogs.

The IceHogs are now back on the road as they travel north to take on the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 both at 2:00 p.m. It's a critical weekend in the Central Division as the Moose have already clinched playoffs, while Rockford is still vying to officially lock down their spot. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

