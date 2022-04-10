Toronto Marlies Look to Wrap up Weekend with Win vs. Grand Rapids

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday afternoon, as they look to close out the weekend series against the Michigan counterparts with a win. The Griffins won 7-5 on Saturday, but the Marlies lead the season series 2-1-0-0.

On the Marlies side, Bobby McMann and Alex Steeves have their sights set on the Marlies rookie goal scoring record. Steeves (21) and McMann (20) are just a few goals shy of the franchise record of 24. Meanwhile, Joseph Duszak continues to build on his career season, he currently sits second among AHL defencemen in points with 47. On the Grand Rapids side, Jonatan Berggren leads the team with 49 points.

Puck drops at 4:00pm ET on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.