Tucson Roadrunners' Bokondji Imama Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Rockford on Apr. 9.

Imama received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 11th fighting major this season. He will miss Tucson's game today (Apr. 10) at Rockford.

