Tucson Roadrunners' Bokondji Imama Suspended for One Game
April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Rockford on Apr. 9.
Imama received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 11th fighting major this season. He will miss Tucson's game today (Apr. 10) at Rockford.
