Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 5 p.m.

April 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on home ice this evening versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is slated for 5 p.m. at GIANT Center. Tonight is the final meeting of the season series between the two clubs. Hershey is 3-0-2-0 versus Springfield this year.

Springfield Thunderbirds (37-22-5-2, 2nd Atlantic) at Hershey Bears (32-27-5-4, 4th Atlantic)

April 10, 2022 | 5 P.M. | Game #69 | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (#87), Mike Dietrich (#15)

Linespersons: Tom George (#61), Kirsten Welsh (#10)

Tonight's Promotion:

Berks Ham Shoot Night

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7 (Joined in progress), In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7 (Joined in progress)

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears tallied a 5-2 win last night in the first of back-to-back games versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. After Springfield opened up a 1-0 lead at 7:47 of the first period, Dylan McIlrath responded less than a minute later with his 4th goal of the season to tie the game. Before the period ended, Aliaksei Protas gave Hershey a 2-1 lead, striking for his 7th goal of the year. Shane Gersich added to Hershey's lead in the middle frame, and Mike Vecchione and Cody Franson scored for the Bears in the third period en route to the win. Netminder Pheonix Copley stopped 25 shots to earn the win in goal for the Bears. Hershey is now 3-0-2-0 versus Springfield this season.

100 FOR MAC:

With his first period goal last night, Hershey defenseman Dylan McIlrath tallied his 100th career AHL point. The veteran rearguard has compiled 27 goals and 73 assists over 492 career AHL games with Connecticut/Hartford, Springfield, Grand Rapids, and Hershey. His goal last night was his first in three months, as he tallied for the first time since Jan. 9 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. McIlrath has 10 points (4g, 6a) in 66 games for the Bears this season.

CODY HITS CENTURY MARK:

Defenseman Cody Franson scored on the power play last night for Hershey, giving him 33 points (9g, 24a) on the season. The goal was also Franson's 100th career professional tally. He's struck 46 times in the AHL, 43 in the NHL, 8 in the KHL, and 3 times in Sweden. Franson enters tonight's game with points in three straight contests (1g, 2a). He has scored four of his nine goals this season versus Springfield.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE:

Both Hershey and Springfield scored a power play goal in last night's contest. The Bears have power play goals in two straight games, and the Chocolate and White will look to capitalize against Springfield's 27th ranked penalty kill that has just a 76.5% success rate. While Springfield's penalty kill is near the bottom of the league, the club's power play ranks 6th at 21.7%. The T-Birds are even better on the power play on the road, ranking 1st in the league at 27%.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 12...Hershey has won four straight games on home ice, outscoring opponents 16-3...With a goal and two assists last night, yesterday was the first three-point performance of Hershey forward Aliaksei Protas' AHL career...With three points last night, Hershey's Mike Vecchione has established a new career-best with 43 points this season...Netminder Pheonix Copley earned his 17th win of the season in goal last night, marking the third time he's recorded 17 wins in a season in a Hershey uniform (2014-15, 2019-20)...Mason Morelli notched his 30th point of the season last night with an assist in the win over Springfield.

