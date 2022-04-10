Amerks Power Play Makes the Difference as Belleville Sens Fall 6-2

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were not able to overcome a slow start and a strong opposition power play on Saturday night, falling 6-2 to the Rochester Americans at CAA Arena.

Lassi Thomson and Cole Reinhardt scored for the Senators as the pair of sophomores continued their strong play this season. On the other end of the docket, Rochester was led offensive by Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, who both found the back of the night twice for the Amerks. Mitch Eliot and Jimmy Schuldt also tallied, while Aaron Dell made 30 saves in the win.

After Rochester quickly jumped out to an earlier 4-0 lead. Belleville got one back through defenceman Lassi Thomson who hammered a slap shot into an empty cage at 4:17 of the second period after Aaron Dell came sliding out of his net. The Amerks would tack on two more before the end of the stanza to take a 6-1 lead into the final frame.

Belleville pulled within four in the third period after Cole Reinhardt scored his 12th of the season with 13:51 left to play. However, that was as close as the Senators would come on the night.

Sens On Special Teams

Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 4/7

Fast Facts

Michael McNiven made 12 saves in relief.

Viktor Lodin made his both Belleville Senators and AHL debut.

Zac Leslie played in his 350th career AHL game.

Cole Reinhardt has scored five goals in seven appearances against the Amerks this season.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"You can talk about discipline and officiating, but at the end of the day, we talked to our guys about specific ways to beat Rochester. You can't give them odd-man rushes, their power play is one of the best in the league and we certainly witnessed why tonight. To me, the odd-man rushes early in the game resulted in goals and they scored four on the power play. That was really the game."

"My message post-game was that it's an emotional time of year and a fun time of year, but we've got to decompress, take the day and come back at it Monday. We got four-of-six points this week, so we won the week and probably won't fall too far, based on Toronto losing."

Mann on Viktor Lodin: "I liked his game. He has vision and hockey IQ, and you can tell he's really going to help our power play. From a physical standpoint, I thought he battled hard in the corners and was trying to make plays on the walls. He's got some good size, so for his first game it was good and he's a guy who can certainly help us over the next nine games."

Playoff Push

The Belleville Sens continue to sit in fourth place in the American Hockey League's North Division.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action Monday night when they host the Laval Rocket. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with Jack Miller and David Foot.

