Monsters Second Period Push Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves

CHICAGO, IL - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 5-2 on Sunday evening at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-30-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago's Spencer Smallman notched the lone tally of the opening frame at 3:00 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Wolves added markers in the second period from Stefan Noesen at 51 seconds, Jalen Chatfield at 2:52 and Andrew Poturalski at 5:06, but Thomas Schemitsch scored a goal at 6:18 off assists from Scott Harrington and Tyler Angle cutting the score to 4-1. Trey Fix-Wolansky brought the game within two after a tally at 9:47 with feeds from Angle and Cole Clayton, but Chicago's Noel Gunler added a maker at 13:25 putting the score at 5-2 after 40 minutes. Monsters rookie Linden Marshall stepped into the crease for the final frame, but Cleveland was unable to complete a comeback with the final score set at 5-2.

Cleveland's Marshall stopped 12 shots in relief of Cam Johnson who had 20 saves in defeat while Chicago's Alex Lyon made 23 saves for the win.

The Monsters finish out the road trip returning to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, April 13, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 0 - - 2

CHI 1 4 0 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/1 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

CHI 37 0/1 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson L 20 5 4-6-3

CLE Marshall ND 12 0 0-0-0

CHI Lyon W 23 2 17-7-3

Cleveland Record: 24-30-8-5, 7th North Division

Chicago Record: 44-13-5-5, 1st Central Division

