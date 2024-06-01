Matt Gorski Named Indians May Player of the Month
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named outfielder Matt Gorski as their May Player of the Month after he led the team in triples, home runs, RBI, total bases, slugging percentage, extra-base hits and runs in 23 games.
Gorski, 26, put together a scorching month of May, ranking among International League leaders in RBI (1st, 28), triples (1st, 3), home runs (T-1st, 9), slugging percentage (2nd, .720), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 15), total bases (T-3rd, 59), runs (T-4th, 21) and OPS (5th, 1.050). His nine home runs in the month of May is the third-best monthly mark by an Indians batter since 2005 and the most since Michael Ryan launched 10 home runs in July 2007. Additionally, his 28 RBI in May is tied for the fourth-best monthly mark in that same time frame and the most since Starling Marte logged 28 ribbies in June 2012.
All nine of Gorski's home runs in May came in a 16-game stretch from May 16-31, including a pair of career-high five RBI performances and a two-homer game on May 21. In that time, he leads all of professional baseball in RBI (25) and total bases (52) while tying for the lead in home runs (with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge) and extra-base hits (14).
Gorski has appeared in 42 total games with Indianapolis this season, hitting .268 (38-for-142) with a league-leading five triples. He also ranks among full-season International League leaders in slugging percentage (4th, .599) and RBI (8th, 38).
The Fishers, Ind. native was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (57th overall) of the 2019 FirstYear Player Draft out of Indiana (Bloomington) University.
