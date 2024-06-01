RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off 3-2 by the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night. It gives Toledo a 3-2 lead in the series before the finale tomorrow.
The RailRiders took an early lead in the first inning. Jorbit Vivas reached on catcher's interference and shifted to second when Oswald Peraza earned a walk. Carlos Narvaez followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 advantage.
Will Warren was sharp right out of the gate allowing just one base runner in the first three frames.
In the fifth inning, the Mud Hens got to work. Back-to-back hits from Justice Bigbie put two aboard. The RailRiders turned a big double play to get two outs. But Andrew Navigato crushed a double to tie the game up at one apiece. Warren walked a pair to load the bases and then issued another to drive in the go-ahead run. Anthony Misiewicz came in with three on and two outs and got a strikeout to end the frame.
Toledo's starter Bryan Sammons settled in after the first to hold SWB quiet. He tossed six innings of one unearned run ball.
The RailRiders countered against the reliever Easton Lucas in the seventh inning. Kevin Smith struck out swinging, but raced to first on a wild pitch to reach. Greg Allen doubled to move them both to scoring position. As the infield came in, Brandon Lockridge popped a ball into right center tying it up 2-2.
Matt Sauer tossed a clean inning of work in his first appearance with the RailRiders. Ron Marinaccio stranded a runner in the eighth to keep things tied going in to the ninth.
SWB had a runner aboard in the top of the final frame but a pair of caught looking stranded Smith at second.
In the bottom half, Marinaccio (L, 0-2) gave up a pair of singles to and Jace Jung came up clutch base hit to score the winning run.
The RailRiders will wrap up their series against the Mud Hens Saturday with a 2:05 PM first pitch. SWB returns home on June 4th to take on the Norfolk Tides. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 34-22
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Cocos Locos Hang On With An 11-8 Win Against St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Wins Fifth Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Davis Homers as Indians Fall to Storm Chasers, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Koperniak Smacks Pair of Three-Run Homers to Lead Memphis Past Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Zamora Homers Twice But Sounds Fall - Nashville Sounds
- Late Homer from Caissie Leads Iowa Over Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Nail-Biting 3-2 Win Secures Series Lead - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets Allow Season-High 13 Runs and 17 Hits in 13-5 Loss to Bisons on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Home Run Too Much for Bats in 3-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Saints Score Early and Late, But Lose 11-8 to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Horwitz Powers Big Bisons' Victory in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Rally Falls Short in Saturday Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Elder's 11 Strikeouts, Waddell's Grand Slam Leads Stripers' Rout in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Claim 4th Straight; Beat Jacksonville, 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Bats Fall Quiet In Loss To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- David Dahl Comes up Clutch in Extra Innings as 'Pigs Shipwreck Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Matt Gorski Named Indians May Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Beat the WooSox 7-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- June 1 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Charlotte - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Update on Buffalo Bisons Catcher Payton Henry - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Catcher Payton Henry Discharged from Hospital this Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 1 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Dropped in Series Finale
- SWB Game Notes - June 2
- RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - June 1
- RailRiders Downed Mud Hens, 1-0