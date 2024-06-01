RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off 3-2 by the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night. It gives Toledo a 3-2 lead in the series before the finale tomorrow.

The RailRiders took an early lead in the first inning. Jorbit Vivas reached on catcher's interference and shifted to second when Oswald Peraza earned a walk. Carlos Narvaez followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 advantage.

Will Warren was sharp right out of the gate allowing just one base runner in the first three frames.

In the fifth inning, the Mud Hens got to work. Back-to-back hits from Justice Bigbie put two aboard. The RailRiders turned a big double play to get two outs. But Andrew Navigato crushed a double to tie the game up at one apiece. Warren walked a pair to load the bases and then issued another to drive in the go-ahead run. Anthony Misiewicz came in with three on and two outs and got a strikeout to end the frame.

Toledo's starter Bryan Sammons settled in after the first to hold SWB quiet. He tossed six innings of one unearned run ball.

The RailRiders countered against the reliever Easton Lucas in the seventh inning. Kevin Smith struck out swinging, but raced to first on a wild pitch to reach. Greg Allen doubled to move them both to scoring position. As the infield came in, Brandon Lockridge popped a ball into right center tying it up 2-2.

Matt Sauer tossed a clean inning of work in his first appearance with the RailRiders. Ron Marinaccio stranded a runner in the eighth to keep things tied going in to the ninth.

SWB had a runner aboard in the top of the final frame but a pair of caught looking stranded Smith at second.

In the bottom half, Marinaccio (L, 0-2) gave up a pair of singles to and Jace Jung came up clutch base hit to score the winning run.

The RailRiders will wrap up their series against the Mud Hens Saturday with a 2:05 PM first pitch. SWB returns home on June 4th to take on the Norfolk Tides. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 34-22

