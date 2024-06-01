Omaha Wins Fifth Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Indy

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their fifth straight game against the Indianapolis Indians, 4-2 Saturday at Victory Field.

Two batters into the bottom of the first inning, Indians knocked in the first run of the game with a solo home run from Henry Davis for a 1-0 lead. After the homer, Omaha starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan did not allow another run as he held Indianapolis to three singles over 6.0 innings of work, with no walks and eight strikeouts for his third quality start of the year.

The Chasers answered back in the third inning and used three home runs to take a 4-1 lead. John Rave singled to open the third inning, then CJ Alexander hit his team-leading eighth homer of the year, a two-run shot to right field for a 2-1 Omaha lead.

Cam Devanney added a solo home run in the fourth and Rave opened the top of the fifth with a solo homer of his own to put Omaha ahead 4-1 at the end of five innings.

Bowlan fired a trio of 1-2-3 innings, including perfect frames in the fifth and sixth to retire his final seven batters of the start before Steven Cruz took over for the seventh. Cruz worked a perfect seventh inning, but two singles plated a run in the eighth inning, cutting Omaha's lead to 4-2.

Carlos Hernandez inherited two runners from Cruz with two outs in the eighth and stranded both on, with a strikeout to send the game to the ninth. Hernandez earned his second save of the year as he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to retire all four of his batters and end the game.

The Storm Chasers conclude this week's series against Indianapolis Sunday, June 2 with a 12:35 p.m. CT. first pitch at Victory Field.

