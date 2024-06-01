Omaha Wins Fifth Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Indy
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their fifth straight game against the Indianapolis Indians, 4-2 Saturday at Victory Field.
Two batters into the bottom of the first inning, Indians knocked in the first run of the game with a solo home run from Henry Davis for a 1-0 lead. After the homer, Omaha starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan did not allow another run as he held Indianapolis to three singles over 6.0 innings of work, with no walks and eight strikeouts for his third quality start of the year.
The Chasers answered back in the third inning and used three home runs to take a 4-1 lead. John Rave singled to open the third inning, then CJ Alexander hit his team-leading eighth homer of the year, a two-run shot to right field for a 2-1 Omaha lead.
Cam Devanney added a solo home run in the fourth and Rave opened the top of the fifth with a solo homer of his own to put Omaha ahead 4-1 at the end of five innings.
Bowlan fired a trio of 1-2-3 innings, including perfect frames in the fifth and sixth to retire his final seven batters of the start before Steven Cruz took over for the seventh. Cruz worked a perfect seventh inning, but two singles plated a run in the eighth inning, cutting Omaha's lead to 4-2.
Carlos Hernandez inherited two runners from Cruz with two outs in the eighth and stranded both on, with a strikeout to send the game to the ninth. Hernandez earned his second save of the year as he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to retire all four of his batters and end the game.
The Storm Chasers conclude this week's series against Indianapolis Sunday, June 2 with a 12:35 p.m. CT. first pitch at Victory Field.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Cocos Locos Hang On With An 11-8 Win Against St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Wins Fifth Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Davis Homers as Indians Fall to Storm Chasers, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Koperniak Smacks Pair of Three-Run Homers to Lead Memphis Past Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Zamora Homers Twice But Sounds Fall - Nashville Sounds
- Late Homer from Caissie Leads Iowa Over Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Nail-Biting 3-2 Win Secures Series Lead - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets Allow Season-High 13 Runs and 17 Hits in 13-5 Loss to Bisons on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Home Run Too Much for Bats in 3-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Saints Score Early and Late, But Lose 11-8 to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Horwitz Powers Big Bisons' Victory in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Rally Falls Short in Saturday Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Elder's 11 Strikeouts, Waddell's Grand Slam Leads Stripers' Rout in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Claim 4th Straight; Beat Jacksonville, 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Bats Fall Quiet In Loss To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- David Dahl Comes up Clutch in Extra Innings as 'Pigs Shipwreck Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Matt Gorski Named Indians May Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Beat the WooSox 7-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- June 1 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Charlotte - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Update on Buffalo Bisons Catcher Payton Henry - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Catcher Payton Henry Discharged from Hospital this Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 1 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.