Late Homer from Caissie Leads Iowa Over Louisville
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer in the eighth inning to lead Iowa (26-30) to a 3-2 win over the Louisville Bats (31-24) tonight at Louisville Slugger Field.
P.J. Higgins gave Louisville an early 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run and Peyton Burdick scored on groundout to make it 2-0.
Iowa fought back in the third as Caissie doubled home two runs to cut the lead to 2-2.
The score remained tied until the eighth frame in which Caissie gave the I-Cubs a 3-2 advantage with his fourth home run of the season.
Iowa starting pitcher Thomas Pannone did not factor in the decision despite tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball with three strikeouts. Sam McWilliams worked 2.0 scoreless innings to earn his third win and Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his sixth save.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Owen Caissie tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season and second this series.
- Iowa improved to 10-10 in one-run games.
Iowa will play at Louisville on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 12:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Cocos Locos Hang On With An 11-8 Win Against St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Wins Fifth Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Davis Homers as Indians Fall to Storm Chasers, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Koperniak Smacks Pair of Three-Run Homers to Lead Memphis Past Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Zamora Homers Twice But Sounds Fall - Nashville Sounds
- Late Homer from Caissie Leads Iowa Over Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Nail-Biting 3-2 Win Secures Series Lead - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets Allow Season-High 13 Runs and 17 Hits in 13-5 Loss to Bisons on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Home Run Too Much for Bats in 3-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Saints Score Early and Late, But Lose 11-8 to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Horwitz Powers Big Bisons' Victory in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Rally Falls Short in Saturday Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Elder's 11 Strikeouts, Waddell's Grand Slam Leads Stripers' Rout in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Claim 4th Straight; Beat Jacksonville, 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Bats Fall Quiet In Loss To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- David Dahl Comes up Clutch in Extra Innings as 'Pigs Shipwreck Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Matt Gorski Named Indians May Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Beat the WooSox 7-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- June 1 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Charlotte - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Update on Buffalo Bisons Catcher Payton Henry - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Catcher Payton Henry Discharged from Hospital this Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 1 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.