Late Homer from Caissie Leads Iowa Over Louisville

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer in the eighth inning to lead Iowa (26-30) to a 3-2 win over the Louisville Bats (31-24) tonight at Louisville Slugger Field.

P.J. Higgins gave Louisville an early 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run and Peyton Burdick scored on groundout to make it 2-0.

Iowa fought back in the third as Caissie doubled home two runs to cut the lead to 2-2.

The score remained tied until the eighth frame in which Caissie gave the I-Cubs a 3-2 advantage with his fourth home run of the season.

Iowa starting pitcher Thomas Pannone did not factor in the decision despite tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball with three strikeouts. Sam McWilliams worked 2.0 scoreless innings to earn his third win and Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his sixth save.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Owen Caissie tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season and second this series.

- Iowa improved to 10-10 in one-run games.

Iowa will play at Louisville on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 12:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

