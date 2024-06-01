Update on Buffalo Bisons Catcher Payton Henry

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons have announced that catcher Payton Henry has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well as he continues to rest and recover.

The Syracuse Mets are happy to hear the positive update about Payton and are continuing to keep him in our prayers as he recovers from last night's injury.

Thank you again to the tremendous and efficient work that the medical training staffs from both teams, the first responders, and all medical personnel have provided to care for Payton. We continue to wish the best for Payton, his entire family, and the Buffalo Bisons organization.

