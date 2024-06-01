Knights Beat the WooSox 7-5 on Saturday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights pounded out 11 hits en route to a 7-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday in game five of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. In addition to the timely hitting on display, Charlotte's bullpen was also sharp on the day, limiting the WooSox to no runs on just one hit over the final 4.1 innings.

Offensively, the Knights got off to a quick start and did so in the bottom of the third inning against Worcester starter Josh Winckowski (0-2, 4.61). Infielder Wilmer Difo had a key two-run single in the first, which helped put the Knights up by a score of 3-0.

The WooSox battled back to take a 4-3 lead thanks to a big four-run second inning. One inning later, Worcester tacked on another run on a solo home run from right fielder Bobby Dalbec. The home run, his eighth of the season, came off Charlotte starter Jonathan Cannon. Making his eighth start of the season, Cannon allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits over 4.2 innings pitched. He did not factor in the decision.

Down by a score of 5-3, the Knights rallied in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored three runs against Winckowski. Shortstop Colson Montgomery connected on a two-run single and Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. added an RBI single. In all, Robert Jr. had two RBI in the game, his fourth on MLB rehab.

The Knights added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Bryan Ramos sacrifice-fly RBI.

Charlotte RHP Chase Plymell (1-0, 1.50) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen. He fanned three batters over 2.1 scoreless innings pitched. Relievers Prelander Berroa (8th inning) and Fraser Ellard (9th inning) held the WooSox scoreless over the final two innings. Ellard earned his first save of the season

The two teams will continue the six-game set on Sunday afternoon from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 1:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Sunday.

