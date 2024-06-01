David Dahl Comes up Clutch in Extra Innings as 'Pigs Shipwreck Clippers

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Columbus, Ohio - With the bases loaded and two outs of a tie game in the 10th inning, David Dahl stepped up and ripped a game-winning two-run single to propel the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-32) past the Columbus Clippers (21-34) by a final score of 8-6 on Saturday evening.

Columbus broke the ice in the bottom of the first as they put the first three runners on base. Juan Brito slugged an RBI double before a sacrifice fly for George Valera made it 2-0.

An RBI fielder's choice for Simon Muzziotti got the 'Pigs on the board in the second before Weston Wilson vaulted them ahead with a two-run homer in the fourth, his seventh of the season.

In the sixth, Esteban Quiroz doubled to start the frame and Muzziotti drove him in with a triple. Cal Stevenson then tripled in Muzziotti with Jim Haley then capping the rally with a double to plate Stevenson, making it 6-2.

Columbus answered back with four in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. After a leadoff single, another base hit by Micah Pries, and subsequent throwing error on the play, brought in a run and put Pries at third who then scored on a groundout. Raynel Delgado then went yard, his second of the year, to make it a one-run game. A walk and hit-by-pitch put two aboard for Brito, wo shot a single to rightfield, scoring the tying run.

The game stayed tied at 6-6 until the 10th, where Dahl came through for the IronPigs, driving in two runs with a single to win the game 8-6.

Max Lazar (1-1) earned his first Triple-A win for the IronPigs, as he retired all six hitters he faced to work two scoreless innings, striking out two.

Mason Hickman (1-2) takes the loss for Columbus after allowing two runs (one earned) in one inning on one hit and two walks, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and Clippers conclude their series on Sunday, June 2nd at Huntington Park. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. with David Buchanan (4-3, 5.14) on the mound for Lehigh Valley against Xzavion Curry (0-5, 8.79) for Columbus.

