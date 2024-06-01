Bisons Catcher Payton Henry Discharged from Hospital this Morning
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have provided the following update on catcher Payton Henry.
"Payton Henry has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well as he continues to rest and recover. We want to express our great gratitude to the Syracuse Mets organization and the medical support team at Upstate University Hospital for their assistance and support for Payton in his time of need."
