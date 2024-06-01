Bisons Catcher Payton Henry Discharged from Hospital this Morning

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have provided the following update on catcher Payton Henry.

"Payton Henry has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well as he continues to rest and recover. We want to express our great gratitude to the Syracuse Mets organization and the medical support team at Upstate University Hospital for their assistance and support for Payton in his time of need."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.