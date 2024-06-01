Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 1 vs. St. Paul

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







St. Paul Saints (24-30) vs. Rochester Red Wings (28-25)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP David Festa (1-1, 2.77) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (3-2, 6.02)

CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS, CAN'T LOSE: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their second-straight win against St. Paul last night, 8-2...four Red Wings turned in multi-hit games, led by 2B DARREN BAKER and C DREW MILLAS with two apiece at the top of the lineup...in relief, LHP JOE LA SORSA , RHP ADONIS MEDINA and RHP LUIS REYES each logged scoreless outings to secure the victory...Rochester looks to tie a season-high and win their third consecutive game tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Saints RHP David Festa.

JUST HOW WE DREW IT UP: C DREW MILLAS continued his hot hitting in May with his ninth multi-hit game of the month, finishing 2-for-5 with three RBI last night...the St. Louis native is 28-for-81 (.346) in the month of May, the ninth best batting average in the International League across the month (min 50 AB)...

He threw out his eighth runner of the season on the basepaths and now ranks fourth among all IL catchers with a .696 stolen base percentage (min. 200 innings played).

Nine multi-hit games in the month of May is Millas' most in a single month in his professional career.

IN TREY WE TRUST: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB delivered a throw 92.4 MPH across the diamond last night, the second-hardest by a Red Wings infielder over the last two seasons and the fourth-hardest among all International League infielders this season...the Red Wings also turned three double plays last night to bring their season total to 52, tied for second-most in the International League.

BLANK ME LATER: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN drove in three runs in the contest last night, becoming the first Red Wing and sixth player in the International League since at least 2004 to pick up three RBI without recording a hit in at least four at-bats...former Buffalo OF Dwight Smith Jr. was the last IL player to do so, with the Bisons on 4/27/2018.

BAKERS DOZEN: 2B DARREN BAKER logged his fifth multi-hit game in May and his 13th of the season last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, walk, and two runs scored...the California native has logged 51 hits this season, tied for second-most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers, trailing only JAMES WOOD (59)...

Baker has reached base safely in 23 of his 27 games played in the month of May.

JACK(SON) OF ALL TRADES: SS JACKSON CLUFF extended his hitting streak to six games with a bunt single down the third base line and finished 1-for-2 with a walk, and two runs scored yesterday...the lefty bat has recorded a hit in every single game he has played in the series against St. Paul...Cluff has also reached base safely in 10 of the 12 games he has played this month, holding a .364 (12-for-33) batting average, good for sixth in the International League (min. 30 AB).

MEDINA MAY-HEM: RHP ADONIS MEDINA turned in 2.0 scoreless innings on one hit with one walk last night, extending his scoreless appearance streak to nine games...the right-hander did not allow an earned run over 13.0 IP in the month of May while striking out twelve and only walking four over his nine appearances...this is his first month (min. 5 app.) without allowing an earned run since August in 2014 with the DSL Phillies...Medina also lowered his team-leading ERA (min. 10.0 IP) to 1.08 (3 ER/25.0 IP)...

A 1.08 ERA is 7th-best among International League relievers with at least 15.0 innings pitched.

MAY FLOWERS: With last night's win, the Red Wings finished with 16 wins and 13 losses in the month of May...this is the third consecutive season Rochester has turned in a record above .500 in the second full month of the season and the 10th time since 2000.

SIZZLIN' MEJITAS: LF ERICK MEJIA ended the month of May with his second multi-game hit in as many days, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored last night...the switch-hitter posted a .326 (14-for-33) batting average in May, the first time he has a batting average over .300 in a single month since July of last year.

LA SORSA-RY: LHP JOE LA SORSA turned in 1.1 hitless innings last night en route to his fourth consecutive hitless outing, tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...he allowed just two earned runs across 13.2 innings pitched (1.32 ERA) in the month of May while striking out 10 and walking two.

International League Stories from June 1, 2024

