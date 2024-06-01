Koperniak Smacks Pair of Three-Run Homers to Lead Memphis Past Nashville

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 11-3 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Center fielder Matt Koperniak thrived out of the leadoff spot for Memphis in the win. The left-handed hitter smacked two three-run homers in consecutive plate appearances and finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs and six runs batted in. The game was his first multi-homer game of the season and a new season high for RBIs in a single game.

One batter after Koperniak's home run in the sixth inning, right fielder Jordan Walker clubbed his first home run at Triple-A this season. Shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa posted his best game as a Redbird with a 2-for-3 4 RBI performance.

Gordon Graceffo (5-5) was tremendous in his 11th start of the season. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 innings, allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out six. His only two runs allowed came on a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday, June 2 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.