Koperniak Smacks Pair of Three-Run Homers to Lead Memphis Past Nashville
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 11-3 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Center fielder Matt Koperniak thrived out of the leadoff spot for Memphis in the win. The left-handed hitter smacked two three-run homers in consecutive plate appearances and finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs and six runs batted in. The game was his first multi-homer game of the season and a new season high for RBIs in a single game.
One batter after Koperniak's home run in the sixth inning, right fielder Jordan Walker clubbed his first home run at Triple-A this season. Shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa posted his best game as a Redbird with a 2-for-3 4 RBI performance.
Gordon Graceffo (5-5) was tremendous in his 11th start of the season. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 innings, allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out six. His only two runs allowed came on a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday, June 2 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
