Elder's 11 Strikeouts, Waddell's Grand Slam Leads Stripers' Rout in Norfolk
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Bryce Elder struck out 11 over 8.0 two-run innings and Luke Waddell blasted a first-inning grand slam as the Gwinnett Stripers (27-29) rolled to a 10-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (29-27) on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The win, Gwinnett's fourth in five games at Norfolk this week, secures the club's fourth series victory of the year.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored six times against Justin Armbruester (L, 1-4) in the top of the first inning, getting an RBI double from Yuli Gurriel, RBI single from Phillip Evans, and the grand slam from Waddell (1). Evans (5) and Luke Williams (5) each added solo homers in the third and sixth, and Forrest Wall and Gurriel tacked on RBI singles in the eighth to make it 10-2.
Key Contributors: Elder (W, 3-1) turned in the longest start by a Striper this season, going 8.0 innings (4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO). Every member of the Gwinnett lineup had at least one hit, led by two-hit efforts from Wall, Williams, Gurriel, and Evans. Waddell had a game-high four RBIs.
Noteworthy: Elder's 11 strikeouts tied his single-game career high, set on May 18, 2022 with Gwinnett vs. Memphis. Waddell's grand slam - Gwinnett's first this season - was the first homer of his Triple-A career, coming in his 76th game with the club. Gurriel extended his on-base streak to 19 games with his 2-for-4 effort. Williams is batting .357 with two doubles, two homers, seven RBIs, and a 1.329 OPS over his last three games.
Next Game (Sunday, June 2): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Hurston Waldrep (NR) for the Stripers opposite RHP Chayce McDermott (1-3, 4.02 ERA) for the Tides.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Cocos Locos Hang On With An 11-8 Win Against St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Wins Fifth Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Davis Homers as Indians Fall to Storm Chasers, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Koperniak Smacks Pair of Three-Run Homers to Lead Memphis Past Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Zamora Homers Twice But Sounds Fall - Nashville Sounds
- Late Homer from Caissie Leads Iowa Over Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Nail-Biting 3-2 Win Secures Series Lead - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets Allow Season-High 13 Runs and 17 Hits in 13-5 Loss to Bisons on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Home Run Too Much for Bats in 3-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Saints Score Early and Late, But Lose 11-8 to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Horwitz Powers Big Bisons' Victory in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Rally Falls Short in Saturday Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Elder's 11 Strikeouts, Waddell's Grand Slam Leads Stripers' Rout in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Claim 4th Straight; Beat Jacksonville, 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Bats Fall Quiet In Loss To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- David Dahl Comes up Clutch in Extra Innings as 'Pigs Shipwreck Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Matt Gorski Named Indians May Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Beat the WooSox 7-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- June 1 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Charlotte - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Update on Buffalo Bisons Catcher Payton Henry - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Catcher Payton Henry Discharged from Hospital this Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 1 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Waldrep Fans 11 for Stripers in Tough-Luck 3-1 Loss at Norfolk
- Elder's 11 Strikeouts, Waddell's Grand Slam Leads Stripers' Rout in Norfolk
- Stripers See Six-Run Lead Slip Away in Norfolk
- Williams, White Each Homer as Stripers Take Down Tides
- Fletcher, Waddell Propel Stripers to 5-2 Win in Norfolk