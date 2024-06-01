Elder's 11 Strikeouts, Waddell's Grand Slam Leads Stripers' Rout in Norfolk

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va. - Bryce Elder struck out 11 over 8.0 two-run innings and Luke Waddell blasted a first-inning grand slam as the Gwinnett Stripers (27-29) rolled to a 10-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (29-27) on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The win, Gwinnett's fourth in five games at Norfolk this week, secures the club's fourth series victory of the year.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored six times against Justin Armbruester (L, 1-4) in the top of the first inning, getting an RBI double from Yuli Gurriel, RBI single from Phillip Evans, and the grand slam from Waddell (1). Evans (5) and Luke Williams (5) each added solo homers in the third and sixth, and Forrest Wall and Gurriel tacked on RBI singles in the eighth to make it 10-2.

Key Contributors: Elder (W, 3-1) turned in the longest start by a Striper this season, going 8.0 innings (4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO). Every member of the Gwinnett lineup had at least one hit, led by two-hit efforts from Wall, Williams, Gurriel, and Evans. Waddell had a game-high four RBIs.

Noteworthy: Elder's 11 strikeouts tied his single-game career high, set on May 18, 2022 with Gwinnett vs. Memphis. Waddell's grand slam - Gwinnett's first this season - was the first homer of his Triple-A career, coming in his 76th game with the club. Gurriel extended his on-base streak to 19 games with his 2-for-4 effort. Williams is batting .357 with two doubles, two homers, seven RBIs, and a 1.329 OPS over his last three games.

Next Game (Sunday, June 2): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Hurston Waldrep (NR) for the Stripers opposite RHP Chayce McDermott (1-3, 4.02 ERA) for the Tides.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

