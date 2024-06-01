June 1 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (25-30) at LOUISVILLE BATS (31-23)

Saturday, June 1 - 6:15 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

LHP Thomas Pannone (3-5, 4.42) vs. RHP Carson Spiers (3-1, 2.43)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats play the fifth of their six-game series tonight at Louisville Slugger Field...Iowa is scheduled to start left-hander Thomas Pannone...opposite of Pannone, Louisville is slated to pitch right-hander Carson Spiers.

TRIO OF HOMERS: The I-Cubs hit three home runs en route to a 6-4 victory over the Louisville Bats last night in Louisville...David Bote gave Iowa an early lead in the second inning with his seventh home run of the season...Louisville countered to tie the game in the bottom of the frame but Iowa took the lead again in the third as Cole Roederer hit a two-run blast for his first hit with the I-Cubs this season...the Bats added three runs in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead, but Miles Mastrobuoni hit a three-run homer in the sixth to give Iowa a 6-4 advantage.

LISTENS LIKE SPRING, TALKS LIKE JUNE: Tonight marks the first game in the month of June for the I-Cubs...in June of 2023, Iowa went 15-11 which was the third-best record in the International League West Division.

WHAT A RELIEF: Over their last two games, Iowa's bullpen has allowed just one run across 13.0 innings of work...the unit has surrendered four hits, five walks and has 19 strikeouts...the I-Cubs bullpen leads the International League with 351 strikeouts, ahead of second place Columbus (314) and has posted a 4.66 ERA (137 ER in 264.1 IP) this season which is 10th best in the IL.

BIG NIGHT FOR CANARIO: I-Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario tallied his second multi-homer game of the season Thursday night (last - May 23 vs. Indianapolis) and the 12th of his career...Canario's second homer traveled 466 feet, which marked the longest dinger of the season for Iowa and longest since Edwin Rios hit a 480-foot shot on July 4, 2023 vs. St. Paul.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville have each won two games this series with the Bats outscoring the I-Cubs 20-17...the two clubs have matched up 10 times this season with Iowa winning six of the contests.

START THE STREAK: Iowa catcher Ali SaÌnchez has reached base in 13 straight games dating back to May 8 in which he is batting .261 (12-for-46) with four extra- base hits and nine walks...it marks the second-longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Owen Caissie's 15 game run from April 16-May 2.

MASH MERVIS: Iowa infielder Matt Mervis accounted for two of Iowa's three hits (one home run) and drove in three of their four runs in Wednesday night's win at Louisville...Mervis' 11 home runs on the season rank tied for eighth in the International League, despite playing in just 37 of a possible 55 games with Iowa, and his 33 home runs since the beginning of 2023 also rank tied for eighth in the IL...Mervis homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season on May 28-29, following April 12-13 at St. Paul and May 11-12 vs. Columbus...since Matt was optioned on May 4, he is slashing .233/.333/.493 (17-for-73) with 11 runs scored, six home runs and 19 RBI in 19 games.

STRIKEOUT KING: Iowa Cubs pitcher Sam McWilliams has racked up 54 strikeouts in just 33.1 innings across 15 appearances (three starts)...despite being a primary reliever, McWilliams ranks seventh in the International League in strikeouts and among pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his 14.58 K/9 is third-best in the IL, trailing leader Paul Skenes (14.82 K/9).

A ONE-OFF: Wednesday night's extra-innings win improved Iowa's record in one-run games to 9-10 (.474) this season in one-run games...Iowa is tied for the second-most one-run games in the International League this season, trailing Omaha who has posted a 14-6 record in such games this season...last year, the I-Cubs recorded a 25-13 record in one-run contests.

LAST SERIES RECAP: Iowa and Indianapolis faced off for the first time of the season from May 21-26...the two clubs split the six-game series but Indianapolis outscored Iowa 46-41...the I-Cubs went 14-10 vs. the Indians during the 2023 season and 9-3 against the club at Principal Park.

International League Stories from June 1, 2024

