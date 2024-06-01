WooSox Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC -- On Saturday afternoon, the Worcester Red Sox (26-30) fell to the Charlotte Knights (22-33) 7-5 in game five of their six-game series at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. With the loss, the WooSox three-game winning streak came to an end.

To begin the ballgame, the Knights jumped out to an early lead thanks to a little bit of luck and some timely hitting. Sending seven men to the plate, Charlotte scored three runs on just two hits--one being Wilmer Difo's two-out, two-run single. After allowing 12 runs in the final three innings on Friday night, the Knights bounced back to lead 3-0 after one.

Despite the early deficit, the WooSox offense quickly responded to score four runs in the top of the second inning--all with two outs.

Mark Kolozsvary got the ball rolling for the WooSox with a two-run single to center that scored Bobby Dalbec and Eddy Alvarez, both of whom led off the inning with base hits. Mark Contreras followed with a hit of his own, then stole second base which allowed Kolozsvary to score from third on the play. After a walk and wild pitch, Nick Sogard reached on a fielding error to plate the WooSox fourth and final run of the inning. Just like that, Worcester led Charlotte, 4-3.

Following a scoreless bottom of the second for the Knights, Dalbec continued his excellent series by launching his eighth big fly of the season to give Worcester a two run cushion.

In the fourth inning, Charlotte threatened once again. With the bases loaded and no one out, Colson Montgomery came through to plate two runs on an opposite field knock to left. Luis Robert Jr., who continued his rehab stint with the Knights, added another run on an RBI single of his own to give Charlotte a one-run lead. The inning, though, would end in a dramatic way.

With men on second and third, Carlos Pérez lined a ball to deep left, but Alvarez made an excellent leaping catch at the wall. However, third base umpire Anthony Perez signaled that the ball hit the wall and was in play, allowing the runners to score. After convening with the other umpires, Perez overturned the call, ending the inning. Charlotte manager Justin Jirschele was irate with the ruling and proceeded to get thrown out of the ballgame.

Nevertheless, the damage was done, as the Knights led the WooSox, 6-5.

Isaiah Campbell entered the game for Josh Winckowski to begin the fifth inning. The WooSox starter ended the day with a line of 4 IP, 9 H, 6 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 2 K. Continuing his rehab assignment with Worcester, Campbell allowed one hit and struck out three in 1.1 innings of work.

Charlotte's bullpen, though, quieted Worcester's bats.

Despite having multiple men on base in each of the final three innings, the WooSox could not produce a big hit. Worcester would end the day a measly 1-for-11 with RISP.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Knights added an insurance run on a bases-loaded sac fly to make it a 7-5 game. Leading by two runs, Fraser Ellard entered for the Knights in the top of the ninth. Once again, the WooSox were able to put two runners on, but a double play and strikeout ended the game. With the loss, Worcester's three game winning streak came to an end.

The WooSox and Knights will be back at it on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. in the finale of their six-game series at Truist Field. Justin Hagenman (1-2, 6.26) will get the start for Worcester on the mound opposite Chad Kuhl (1-2, 4.74) for Charlotte. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

