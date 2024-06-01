Nail-Biting 3-2 Win Secures Series Lead

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens secured the lead in the series with a dramatic 3-2 win against the RailRiders, thrilling fans with a game full of intense plays and close calls.

Despite a large storm approaching, the first pitch went down at 7:05 pm, and it was time to determine who would take the series lead. The RailRiders scored early, but Justyn-Henry Malloy's strong line drive to center field offered hope for a tied game. However, the pop fly was caught, and the RailRiders ended the first inning in the lead.

Malloy quickly redeemed his caught pop fly by catching a RailRiders pop fly in right field in the second inning, holding them scoreless. The top of the third inning mirrored the second with a swift 1-2-3, as did the bottom half, moving the game along quickly with each hit ball finding a glove.

In the top of the fourth, a RailRiders player finally got on base with a single, but nothing came of it. The Mud Hens responded with Ryan Vilade singling on a line drive to right field. Unfortunately, he was hit by a batted ball from Jace Jung and called out. Jung advanced to second base after Malloy grounded out, then took advantage of a wild pitch to reach third, but the inning ended scoreless.

Justice Bigbie ignited action at the bottom of the fifth with a single-to-right field. Anthony Bemboom followed with his own single, deflected by the RailRiders second baseman. A double play grounded out Buddy Kennedy, but Bigbie advanced to third. Andrew Navigato then doubled on a fly ball to right field, sending Bigbie home to tie the game. Parker Meadows and Vilade both walked, loading the bases. Jung, after a full count and challenging a called third strike, drew a walk, scoring Navigato and giving the Mud Hens the lead amidst growing cheers from the crowd.

The top of the sixth ended quickly with three groundouts, all caught by Vilade at first base. In the bottom half, Bligh Madris hit a single to center field and stole second. Bigbie's groundout advanced Madris to third, but Kennedy's walk and Navigato's groundout left the Hens leading by one despite the mounting rain.

Bryan Sammons, having pitched the entire game, handed over the mound to Easton Lucas. The RailRiders tied the game with a double just out of Malloy's reach. A grounder to Jung, who threw to Bemboom for a play at home, resulted in a pickle and an out, ending the top of the seventh with an all-team effort.

In the eighth inning, Lucas struck out two RailRiders and got a flyout to Meadows, transitioning the Hens back to offense. Despite a promising single by Bemboom and a strong pop fly by Kennedy, the inning ended too soon.

Devin Sweet took over for Lucas in the ninth, securing two strikeouts and a groundout to Vilade to keep the game tied. The bottom of the ninth saw Navigato reach first with a grounder to shortstop. Vilade followed with a line drive to center, putting two runners on. Jung then delivered a crucial line drive to center field, bringing Navigato home on a slide for the winning run. The team celebrated with a rush to Jung, ripping his shirt off in adrenaline, capping an exciting game for the fans.

With this victory, the Mud Hens lead the series, with one more game in T-Town tomorrow at 2:05 pm.

Notables:

Navigato (2-4, RBI)

Jung (2-2, 2RBI, 3BB)

Sammons (6.0 IP, 2Ks, 3.12 ERA)

